Biryani reigned supreme on Swiggy in 2024, with the food delivery app logging 83 million orders at an impressive rate of 158 per minute or roughly two biryanis every second, it said in its year-end report. These biryani orders were received from January 1 to November 22, 2024 and Hyderabad dominated among the Indian cities to clock in most number of orders.

Hyderabad led the way with 9.7 million Biryani orders, followed by Bengaluru with 7.7 million and Chennai at 4.6 million. Having topped the most-ordered dish list in 2023, biryani continued its reign in 2024, marking its ninth consecutive year at the top.

Dinner were the most ordered meal on Swiggy at whopping 215 million orders in 2024 – nearly 29 per cent higher than lunch orders.

In 2024, the humble dosa remained a culinary hit among Indians with 23 million orders, Swiggy said in its report. Among the South Indian dishes, 8.5 million dosas and 7.8 million idlis were ordered in 2024.

Bengaluru led the charge with 2.5 million Masala Dosas ordered in 2024, while Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata favored Chole, Aloo Paranthas, and Kachoris, respectively.

Speaking of people making records, a “single consumer in Bengaluru spent ₹49,900 on a pasta extravaganza, devouring almost 55 Alfredo dishes, 40 Mac & Cheese, and 30 Spaghetti plates,” it said.

In Bikaner of Rajasthan, “a dessert lover’s sweet tooth couldn’t wait, and neither could Bolt! In just 3 minutes, a delivery partner zoomed in with a trio of frozen delights: Chocochips, Strawberry, and Roasted Almond Ice Cream from NIC Ice creams,” the report shared.

Meanwhile, among the desserts, Rasmalai and Sitaphal ice creams were most-ordered delights on Bolt. Shillong ordered most number of noodles.