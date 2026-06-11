89-year-old Maharashtra woman gets back 7.5 acres after grandson fails to care for her

An 89-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Latur district has successfully reclaimed ownership of her agricultural land after a tribunal ruled that her grandson and great-grandson failed to provide the care and maintenance they had allegedly promised in return for the property transfer.

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According to PTI, the Senior Citizens Tribunal cancelled the transfer of the land and restored the elderly woman's property rights, reaffirming the legal protections available to senior citizens under Indian law.

A copy of the order, issued on March 18, was made available on Monday.

Land Transfer At Centre Of Dispute The case concerned a three-hectare (approximately 7.5-acre) agricultural property located in Karsa village of Maharashtra's Latur district.

As per tribunal records, Housabai Lahade had transferred the land through a registered gift deed in favour of her grandson and great-grandson. The transfer was reportedly made on the understanding that the beneficiaries would provide her with care, support and maintenance.

However, the arrangement later broke down. It was alleged that the beneficiaries did not fulfil their responsibilities towards the elderly woman after receiving the property, prompting her to seek relief under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

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Tribunal Says Care Promise Is Legally Enforceable After reviewing the gift deed, documentary evidence and submissions presented by both parties, the tribunal concluded that the conditions linked to the transfer had not been honoured.

Senior Citizens Tribunal Presiding Officer Rohini Narhe-Virole observed in the order that the responsibility to care for elderly family members extends beyond a moral obligation when property is transferred on that basis.

"The obligation to maintain and care for senior citizens is not merely a moral responsibility, but a legally enforceable condition when property is transferred on such assurances," the order stated.

The tribunal noted that the beneficiaries had violated the conditions attached to the property transfer, making the gift deed liable to be cancelled.

Gift Deed Cancelled, Property Rights Restored In its ruling, the tribunal ordered the cancellation of the registered gift deed executed in favour of the grandson and great-grandson.

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It also directed the immediate cancellation of the revenue mutation entries that had been made based on the transfer, effectively restoring protection to the original ownership rights of the elderly woman.

The order further stated that any government benefits, subsidies, crop insurance claims or other financial gains earned from the land during the disputed period must be returned along with applicable interest.

Directions To Authorities The tribunal also instructed authorities to ensure that there is no interference or obstruction concerning the property in the future.

In addition, it highlighted the need for property transfer documents involving senior citizens to clearly spell out obligations related to care and maintenance, helping prevent similar disputes.

The ruling underscores the legal safeguards available to elderly citizens who transfer assets to family members on the assurance of support and care, and reinforces that such commitments can carry enforceable legal consequences when they form the basis of a property transfer.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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