9-time Wimbledon champion denied entry to Wimbledon cafe — here’s what happened

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova may be no stranger to iconic moments at Wimbledon, but this week, it wasn’t Centre Court that made headlines — it was dinner plans gone slightly awry in the heart of Wimbledon Village. Hoping for a relaxed evening at the ever-popular Ivy Wimbledon Brasserie, Navratilova was turned away when staff wouldn’t allow her beloved dog, Lulu, inside.

In a tweet that's now making waves on social media, Navratilova shared her experience of being turned away from the popular restaurant because her beloved dog, Lulu, wasn’t allowed in. “Well — tried to have dinner at The Ivy at Wimbledon, but they won’t allow Lulu into the restaurant,” she wrote.

To this one user asked if she had the Lulu with her in Hong Kong. The tennis star repleied ‘never’.

But Navratilova didn’t let the setback spoil her evening. Instead, she pivoted to a trusted favourite, affectionately dubbing it “Plan B” — and it came with perks that The Ivy couldn't match. “Plan B was actually better,” she added, revealing that she ended up enjoying a quiet, quick meal with great pasta — and most importantly, Lulu was welcome.

To this, some netizens cheered, 'YAY!!! Glad you found a pet friendly eatery!"

Fans quickly rallied behind the tennis icon, praising her down-to-earth attitude and loyal love for her four-legged companion. Some even joked that The Ivy missed a golden opportunity by not letting in the most celebrated left-hander in tennis — and her well-behaved pooch.

Nine-time Wimbledon winner Martian Navratilova’s story struck a chord with dog lovers and foodies alike, proving that sometimes the most memorable evenings are the unplanned ones — especially when they include pasta and pups.

When Roger Federer Was Denied Entry Into Wimbledon In 2022, 20-time Grand Slam champion and tennis great Roger Federer revealed he was denied entry to Wimbledon because he was unable to produce a membership card.

Speaking to Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the 41-year-old explained how he was initially rejected from the All England Club by a security guard after hoping to visit while in London.

“The doctor’s appointment was done, I looked at the watch and saw we had two hours to kill, so we thought we could have tea at Wimbledon,” the 2008 Olympic champion began.

“I have not really been at Wimbledon when the tournament is not on, so I drive up to the gate where usually guests come in, where you would arrive and then go up. I get out and tell my coach who was with me at the time, Severin, I tell him I’ll quickly go out and speak to the security lady, I got this.

"But I did not!”

Federer approached the member of security asking if he could enter only to be questioned by the rule-abiding guard if he has a membership card.

All winners of Wimbledon are gifted membership automatically meaning Federer has multiple cards but he did not have his on him at the time:

“I don't know about memebership cards; they're probably at home somewhere. and I've just been travelling so I have no idea. So I’m like, ‘No I don’t have my membership card. But I am a member. I'm just wondering where I can get in?’ And she says, 'But you have to be a member'.”

After it became clear security wasn’t going to let the Swiss star - one of the most recognisable faces in tennis - into the club with a card, he confessed he told her of his achievements in a bid to be granted access:

“I’m in a panic now, and I feel so bad about this but I look at her and say, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member. Where do I get in?’"

When his final protestation didn’t work Federer and his coach tried another gate where, luck would have it, a fan immediately recognised him. Security guards nearby on the walkway also spotted the retired tennis player, prompting a much more welcoming reaction:

“The security guards are there, they’re like ‘Oh my God Mr Federer, what are you doing here? Do you have your membership card?’ I’m like, no I don’t, but is it possible to get in? ‘Of course, we’ll open the door, let me organise it’.”