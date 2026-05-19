90 Day Fiancé star Jenny Slatten diagnosed with ALS after months of health struggles

90 Day Fiancé personality Jenny Slatten has disclosed that she is living with ALS, the progressive neurodegenerative disease also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, after initially attempting to keep her diagnosis private.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten diagnosed with ALS Slatten, 68, shared the news alongside her husband Sumit Singh ahead of the couple’s return in the upcoming third season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which premieres on 1 June. The pair, who became franchise favourites after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019, currently live together in India.

According to an exclusive interview by PEOPLE, Slatten first began experiencing symptoms in late 2024. The earliest signs reportedly included severe choking episodes while drinking water, followed by difficulty swallowing pills, persistent migraines and changes in her speech.

Initially, the couple believed the symptoms were linked to an infection or another less serious condition. However, concerns deepened as Slatten’s speech gradually slowed and she became increasingly reluctant to speak publicly.

"We're doing what we can," Jenny says.

The diagnosis was officially confirmed in December 2025 after consultations with neurologists in India and further medical evaluations. The revelation came after months of growing speculation from viewers and fans online, many of whom had noticed visible changes in Slatten’s speech during recent public appearances and interviews.

In an emotional account of receiving the diagnosis, Slatten recalled breaking down alongside Singh after learning she had ALS, a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and gradually impacts movement, speech and breathing.

The diagnosis also carried an intensely personal dimension for Slatten because her father previously died from ALS. Singh explained that it was only after reading comments from concerned viewers online that he began researching the disease more seriously and recognised similarities between her symptoms and those associated with ALS.

Despite the devastating prognosis, the couple said they are attempting to remain optimistic while exploring every available treatment option, including possible clinical trials and genetic testing that could help slow the progression of the disease.

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“Right now we're just looking and searching,” Slatten said. She hopes “maybe somebody will come forward with something” that could help her.

“Honestly, I never felt this much love, or I can love anyone this much,” Singh said. “I used to…live for myself. But from [the] last so many years, I feel like doing [things] for someone who you love gives you happiness, I think that's what love is.”

Slatten also emphasised that she does not want to be treated differently because of the illness.

"I don't want to be treated any different,” she said. “Let's just live our life as we have been while we can.”