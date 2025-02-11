90-hour workweek debate: CM Chandrababu Naidu says Andhra Pradesh planning ‘work from home’ for women

Amid the debate over 90-hour workweek and work-life balance, the Andhra Pradesh government plans to implement a “Work From Home” policy, especially for women. This initiative, part of the IT & GCC Policy 4.0, aims to improve work-life balance and boost employment opportunities in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced the new initiative in a post on LinkedIn.

His post read, "Andhra Pradesh is planning "Work From Home" in a big way, especially for women.

First, I would like to extend greetings to all women and girls in STEM on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. Today, we celebrate their achievements and commit ourselves to providing them equal and full access to growth opportunities in these fields.

Now, returning to the headline - As we know, work landscape underwent a shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. With technology readily available to scale, "Work From Home" gained prominence. Concepts such as remote work, coworking spaces (CWS), and Neighbourhood Workspaces (NWS) can empower businesses and employees alike to create flexible, productive work environments.

Such initiatives can help us strike a better work-life balance as well. We plan to harness these trends to drive meaningful change in AP. The Andhra Pradesh IT & GCC Policy 4.0 is a game-changing step in that direction. We're offering incentives for developers to create IT office spaces in every city/town/mandal and supporting IT/GCC firms to generate employment at the grassroots.

