A Reddit user claimed to have been fired from a Gurgaon-based company within 20 days of joining, allegedly due to taking breaks and leaving the office on time.

The employer pointed out an ‘attitude problem’ with the user.

The post read, “So I joined this startup in Gurgaon and on the third day my employer tells me I’m not down to earth, I have an attitude problem and this way we can’t work together. I didn’t understand still I said I don’t attitude, I’ll work on it although I did not even understand why he was saying that.”

The user claimed that the employer asked them to not make groups in the office. Additionally, the employer had an issue with the user leaving on time.

“Me and other 2 joinees used to go for tea and smoke together sometimes so he started having problems with that now. Don’t create groups, it’s not good for the company etc. After some time he started having problems with me leaving on time 7 pm. You are leaving exactly at 7, this is not good etc,” the user wrote.

90-hour workweek debate The Reddit post comes amid the controversy over L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's undated video promoting a 90-hour workweek that went viral.

In the video, he asked if the employees should even give up Sundays. "How long can you stare at your wife," Subrahmanyan asked, stirring a controversy.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working," the L&T Chairman said.

Further, within 20 days of work, the user was asked to work with the director in his cabin. When the user looked outside the cabin, the Director allegedly terminated the user immediately.

“… at 7 pm I was looking out of the cabin to see if one the colleague I made recently a friend has left or not for our day end Sutta and the director suddenly got frustrated and said why you looking outside I’m talking here this that and asked the hr to terminate me immediately (sic),” the user stated.

The company did not give the termination letter immediately and called the user to discuss the matter.

During the discussion, the user was asked about the conversation with new joinees. The entire discussion was being recorded by the company.

Social media reacts Several Reddit users have reacted to the claim made in the post.

One of the users commented, “Is that director a school teacher?”

“What made you stay in that company even for 15 days? And pls hint at that company so other prospects also know before joining,” added another.

“Leave the job, if you are skilled, you will find another one,” one of the users said.