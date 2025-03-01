90-hour workweek debate: India's G20 Sherpa and former CEO of Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant has joined the ongoing debate over work hours and said that the nation should focus on becoming a $30 trillion economy, which is possible through hard work rather than work-life balance amid ongoing work culture debate.

Kant made the remark while speaking at Business Standard's Manthan summit, and said that now it has become “fashionable” to talk about not working hard.

“I strongly believe in hard work. Indians must work hard, whether it's 80 hours or 90 hours a week. If your ambition is to move from a $4 trillion to a $30 trillion economy, you can't do it through entertainment or by following the views of some film stars,” said Kant, reported the news portal Business Standard.

Kant supported the narrative that people should work hard to deliver projects before the set deadlines without any compromise on quality and increase in costs.

The G20 Sherpa for India also cited examples of nations like Korea and Japan where they have reached success allegedly due to the strong work ethic of the people. Kant said that India needs to adopt a similar mindset to succeed.

Amitabh Kant's work culture beliefs Amitabh Kant highlighted that work-life balance can be achieved even if a person works hard. Giving an example of the same, Kant cited his day-to-day activities, which involve exercising, playing golf, and working hard.

“I work every day, I exercise, I play golf, and I still manage to work hard. Keep aside one-and-a-half for yourself, and you still have 22.5 hours in a day. There's plenty of time to manage work-life balance, but don't make it fashionable to say people shouldn't work hard,” he said, as per the news portal's report.

Mint reported earlier, citing a video of Kant from an interview with NDTV, which went viral after he supported L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan's opinion on the 90-hour workweek.

“Well, I slog it out. I believe in slogging it out. I believe in hard work. I truly believe that if India is to become a developed nation by 2047,” said Kant in the interview.

90-hour workweek debate L&T Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan's take on the 90-hour workweek sparked a national debate over work-life balance and work culture in India Inc.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays,” said Subrahmanyan focusing on his 90-hour workweek narrative.

This work-hour debate originally started with N. R. Narayana Murthy's comments on the 70-hour work week, and since then, top Indian and International executives and founders have shared their take on this corporate culture discussion.

90-hour workweek comment had drawn people to the social media platforms to protect employee rights, with some founders and executives supporting them and others siding with Subrahmanyan's statement.