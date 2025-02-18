An Indian employee revealed that their manager does not allow them to take extra breaks during office hours, even when going to the toilet. In a post on the social media platform Reddit, the employee mentioned an incident where the manager scolded the employees for taking extra breaks while sharing screenshots from the office group.

The manager explained to the employees that every break taken during working hours would be deducted from the 60-minute break time allotted to each employee in a day.

What did the screenshot say? "When you guys take break for 10-15 min, you need to take next break [keeping in mind the total] 60 minutes - (minus) previous break. The total break in a day should not be more than 60 minutes. Hope that's okay right," the manager said.

The manager also scolded an employee for taking a 27-minute extra break from the allotted 60-minute break.

"Yesterday, how much break did you take? Count and let me know," the manager said.

The employees are required to inform the manager about every break. This includes going to the toilet, which is included in the 60-minute break.

Meanwhile, one of the employees requested a 10-minute additional break to use the toilet. The request was denied by the manager.

"No, official break is 60 minutes. That's all. Let's stick to that. I can't change that. Bye, no further messages," the manager added.

90-hour workweek debate The Reddit post comes amid the controversy over L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's undated video advocating a 90-hour workweek that went viral.

In the video, he asked if the employees should even give up Sundays. "How long can you stare at your wife," Subrahmanyan asked, stirring a controversy.

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working," the L&T Chairman said.

Social media reacts Several Reddit users reacted to the post, criticising the work culture in the company, while some took a funny jibe at the 60-minute policy.

One of the users commented, “I will never understand the company's obsession with a strict break time. What do they want to achieve with this? If someone completes their work of the day within 3/4 hrs what are they supposed to do for the next 6/5 hrs? Also, why so insecure of your employees that they have to share their screen over zoom (sic)."

Another user added, “Typing “ma’am” took me 1 min. Am i allowed to take 60 min break now? or 59 min break?”

“Remote work with such tracking? That's unbelievable. I will drop in my papers asap,” one of the users said.