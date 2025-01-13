Amid an ongoing debate on a 90-hour workweek, a job search coach has said that workplaces need to do better at recognising real contributors and not just those who talk the loudest.

Sumit Agrawal, a job search coach, shared his experience in a LinkedIn post and advocated for employees to self-promote their work.

The debate on a 90-hour workweek was sparked by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan after his comments were shared on social media. In the video, which was first shared on Reddit and had gone viral, Subrahmanyan asked "How long can you stare at your wife" and suggested that employees should even work on Sundays.

What the job search coach said Sumit Agrawal, in his Linkedin post, said that early in his career he noticed that promotions always went to those who spoke the loudest about their work, even if their contributions weren't significant.

He added: “I had worked extremely hard for a major project to deliver it successfully. But at the time of promotions, I was overlooked. When I asked my manager what more I needed to do to get promoted, he said, “You’re doing great, but you need to make sure people 'see' you doing great”.”

“In many workplaces, it’s not just about how much value you create - it’s about how much value others perceive. The ones who speak the loudest in meetings, volunteer for every task (even if it’s unnecessary), or constantly “update” managers are often seen as the high performers. Whereas the quiet, consistent workers - the ones who deliver without fanfare - are overlooked,” he also said.

Further explaining what needs to be done apart from great work for promotion, Agrawal said he eventually learned to balance both - doing solid work and advocating for himself when it mattered. “But not everyone feels comfortable self-promoting.”

Anand Mahindra’s suggestion Reacting to the debate, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recently suggested focussing on the quality of work and not on the quantity.

Speaking at the National Youth Festival in Delhi on Saturday, Mahindra said: "Let me not get this wrong… but I have to say something. I think this debate is in the wrong direction because this debate is about the quantity of work."

"My point is we have to focus on the quality of work, not on the quantity of work. So, it's not about 40 hours, it's not about 70 hours, it's not about 90 hours. What output are you doing? Even if it's 10 hours, you can change the world in 10 hours," he added.