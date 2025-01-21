Larsen and Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan has been facing backlash ever since he declared he ‘regretted’ not making his employees work even on Sundays, and ‘questioned how long would they stare at their wives, or husbands’. From celebrities, to brands such as Amul, Zomato — all lashed out at the controversial statements made by the business tycoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, Durex, a condom brand, has also joined in the 90-hour-work-week debate, to express its criticism against the L&T Chairman's remarks. Most interestingly, the company also came up with an answer to SN Subrahmanyan's question.

Durex answers SN Subrahmanyan's question “How long can you stare at your wife, and how long can the wife stare at the husband?" the L&T Chairman had asked, while proposing longer work-hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Durex shared a picture of a blindfold on Instagram, slyly suggesting that an eye mask could be the perfect solution. It further came up with a new name for Larsen and Toubro: “Love & Tease Corporation".

The brand added, “Staring at your wife is not necessary," while subtly promoting one of their products.

Are L&T Chairman's comments really ‘out of context’? L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's proposal of a 90-hour-work-week had ignited a massive debate about work-life balance on social media, let alone a meme fest. The backlash was severe to such an extent that even the company’s HR, Sonica Muraleedharan's statement could not mend the wounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Larsen and Toubro's HR stated that the Chairman's comments had been ‘taken out of context’, leading to ‘misunderstandings and unnecessary criticism.’

Last week, Amul, known for its satirical cartoons, came up with a quirky response to Subrahmanyan's suggestion. The company's doodle playfully responded to the discussion, with the caption "controversy about the 90-hour work week!" and highlighted the phrase "Labour and Toil?" with an emphasis on the letters "L" and "T."