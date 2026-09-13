₹93,290 a month in Gurugram: Techie breaks down rent, car, food and lifestyle expenses

A shared apartment does not necessarily translate into a low monthly budget in Gurugram. A 28-year-old techie, Arjun Singh, has shared a breakdown of his expenses that adds up to ₹93,290 a month, including rent, groceries, car payments, fuel, food and lifestyle spending.

Singh detailed his expenses in an Instagram video, saying the figure does not include his investments.

The breakdown offers a glimpse into how a combination of fixed commitments and discretionary spending can add up to nearly ₹1 lakh a month.

Rent, domestic help and appliances Singh said he pays ₹19,000 a month as his share of the rent for a shared 2 BHK.

His household-related expenses include another ₹4,000 for a cook, maid and car cleaner. He also pays approximately ₹1,000 a month to rent appliances, including a washing machine and refrigerator.

Food and fitness push grocery bill to ₹ 14,790 Food is among the larger components of Singh's monthly spending.

He said his grocery bill has risen to ₹14,790 a month since he became more serious about fitness. This includes protein and other supplements.

Eating outside the home adds another ₹10,000 to his monthly expenses—around ₹5,000 for eating out with friends and another ₹5,000 on food ordered online.

Singh also spends ₹2,000 on coffee.

Car costs ₹ 27,000 every month His car accounts for another significant portion of his budget.

Singh pays ₹20,000 towards his car EMI and approximately ₹7,000 on fuel every month.

Other expenses listed by him include ₹2,500 for badminton, ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 on shopping, ₹2,000 on subscriptions and Wi-Fi, and around ₹4,000 on electricity.

He does not have a separate gym expense because he uses the gym at his society or office, both of which he said are free for him.

‘I regret knowing the total’

Adding up the expenses, Singh arrived at a monthly total of ₹93,290.

The techie acknowledged that the figure appears high to him and clarified that investments are not included in the calculation.

In the caption accompanying the Instagram video, Singh said he had tried to track his monthly expenses and now regretted knowing the final number.

Social media users question the spending The post prompted reactions from social media users, with comments ranging from criticism of his spending habits to questions about individual expenses.

One user commented, "Ah, the math checks out 94k in monthly expenses means a 2L+ paycheck. Translation? Arjun bro is putting his financial portfolio on full display because the marriage market is open and he's marketing himself as a premium package."

Another user wrote, "Bro you are very High Maintenance."