93-year-old buys mangalsutra for wife, shop owner takes just ‘ ₹20’ in touching gesture | Watch viral video

A heartwarming moment in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has gone viral, after a 93-year-old villager walked into a jewellery shop and asked to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. Mistaking him for someone seeking charity, the shop staff were left emotional when they discovered the real reason behind his visit.

Dressed in a simple white dhoti-kurta and cap, Nivrutti Shinde, along with his wife Shantabai, entered the store during their pilgrimage on foot to Pandharpur for the upcoming Ashadhi Ekadashi festival. The couple, from the farming village of Ambhora Jahagir in Jalna district, are well known locally for travelling everywhere together.

At first, shop workers assumed the elderly man and his wife were there to ask for help. But they were moved when he quietly shared his wish to buy a mangalsutra, the traditional necklace symbolising marriage, for his wife.

The shop owner was so touched by the gesture that he decided to give the jewellery piece to the couple, accepting only ₹20 as a symbolic amount.

“The couple entered the shop and the man gave me ₹1,120, saying he wanted to buy a mangalsutra for his wife. I was overwhelmed by his gesture. I just took ₹20 from him as a token of blessings, and handed over the mangalsutra to the couple,” the shop owner said.

The video of the moment has captured the hearts of millions online, amassing over two crore views across social media. Many have praised the enduring love between the elderly couple, who despite their age and modest means, continue to support one another on life’s journey.

According to villagers, the couple largely depend on themselves and public kindness during their travels, though they do have a son. Their touching story has now become a symbol of timeless love and humility.

“This is what true love looks like,” one user wrote.

Another said, “No diamonds, no fancy gifts — just a lifetime of commitment. Salute to this man.”

“This brought tears to my eyes. In an age of quick breakups, this is real relationship goals,” read one post.