95-year-old woman escapes history’s worst tragedies, Covid, Chernobyl, Nazi; but a simple walk takes her life

Life indeed takes unpredictable turns. Recently, a 95-year-old woman in New York, who had survived the Nazi invasion of Ukraine, the Chernobyl disaster, and even the COVID-19 pandemic, died after being hit by a truck right in front of her apartment.

The woman, Mayya Gil sustained some leg injuries and was taken to the NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn in stable condition. Gil, however, later succumbed to her injuries, reported PEOPLE, citing a statement from the New York Police Department.

Advertisement

Also Read | Man who escaped Nazis recalls horror ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day

Nazi, Chernobyl survivor gets hit by truck According to the report by PEOPLE, the 95 year-old-woman crossing the street in front of her Brooklyn apartment in the afternoon on Thursday, January 23, with the help of her 54-year-old health aide when a cargo van hit them while it was trying to turn left.

Also Read | Mother jailed over the deaths of her four home alone sons in fire

The driver of the truck, however, was not arrested. Police officials stated that investigations are still underway.

How the woman survived the Nazi invasion, Chernobyl disaster Mayya Gil was originally from Ukraine. She fled to Kyiv with her mother and brother when she was 12 years old, according to a 2020 profile from The New York Times.

Advertisement

When the Chernobyl disaster happened in 1986, several of Gil's other family members also moved to New York.

Gil's husband died in 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

Mayya Gil's family told PEOPLE that she was a very strong lady who ‘was the pillar of the community’. Despite all the hardships she had encountered in her life, the woman who had survived the Nazi invasion of Ukraine, and even the Chernobyl disaster, remained strong.

"Everybody knows her," Lizunova told Gothamist of her mother, who was also a great grandmother of seven. “She was a very active lady.”

Advertisement