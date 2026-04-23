A 101 not out to remember! Sanju Samson outshines MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina & Co for huge IPL record during MI vs CSK

Sanju Samson became the first Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter to score an Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. This was Samson's second hundred for his new franchise and in this edition as the five-time champions posted 207/6 in 20 overs after being sent to bat first by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Earlier, Samson had scored IPL 2026's first century against Delhi Capitals.

Continuing his rich form from the T20 World Cup 2026, Samson stood tall at one end even when his teammates fell at the other end. On a wicket where none of the CSK batters were able to convert their starts into a big one, Samson batted sensibly, and picked the gaps well.

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Also Read | Samson equals Gill in list for most IPL hundreds; enters chart headed by Virat

Despite the fall of wickets at the other end, Samson's clean hitting of the ball kept the scoreboard ticking for CSK as they raced to 73/2 in the powerplay with the CSK opener scoring almost the half of those runs. The right-hander reached his fifty in the 11th over with a four off Ashwani Kumar in 26 balls.

Samson was most brutal against Hardik Pandya, clobbering the rival skipper for 18 runs in an over that included 4, 6, 4 and 4. Towards the end, Samson was kept quiet for almost three overs, before the right-hander went hard in the final over against rookie Krish Bhagat. With two sixes and a four in the 20th over, Samson brought up his hundred on the final ball.

He remained not out at 101 off 54 balls, studded with 10 fours and six sixes.

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Records galore for Sanju Samson In the process, Samson went into record books as he became the fourth batter to score two IPL hundreds for CSK. Shane Watson, Murali Vijay and Ruturaj Gaikwad, all had scored two for CSK previously. In fact Samson became the first CSK batter to scored a hundred against Mumbai Indians, something stalwarts like MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina couldn't achieve.

Before Samson, the highest individual score by a CSK batter against Mumbai Indians in IPL was 88 not out by current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad in Dubai in 2021. He also became the second batter after Watson (in 2018) to score two hundreds for CSK in a single IPL edition. Watson is currently the batting coach of Kolkata Knight Riders.

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This hundred also took Samson on level with KL Rahul (both on five) for most IPL hundreds. Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7) and Chris Gayle (6) take the first three spots in the list. Samson also equalled Rohit Sharma on eighth T20 hundreds among the Indians in the list which is jointly headed by Kohli and Abhishek Sharma (both on 9 each).

Earlier, only Rohit Sharma and Sanath Jayasuriya (while playing for Mumbai Indians) had registered centuries in MI vs CSK, as per a CricViz reserach. Interestingly, all three hundreds have come at the Wankhede Stadium.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in