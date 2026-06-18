'A 20-year education loan, finished in 3': Techie's debt-free milestone goes viral

A Reddit post about financial discipline, perseverance and early debt repayment has struck a chord with social media users, with many praising a young professional who said he cleared his education loan in just three years despite being given a repayment tenure of up to 20 years.

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The post, shared on Reddit's debt-related community, detailed the user's journey from taking an education loan to fund a BTech degree to becoming debt-free shortly after beginning his career. Posted 21 hours ago, it has over 500 upvotes and several comments.

Calling the achievement emotional, the user explained that his family was unable to support the cost of higher education when the time came to pursue engineering.

'Relatives Stepped Back' "This is a little emotional for me," the Reddit user began.

“When my B Tech time came, my family did not have money. The relatives who could help us, they stepped back when we needed them most. So i stopped waiting for anyone and took the loan by myself.”

The user said a bank had sanctioned an education loan of approximately ₹5.29 lakh. However, because he received a scholarship, he chose not to withdraw the entire amount.

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"Bank sanctioned around 5,29,417/- but i did not take full amount. I had scholarship so i took only what was really needed. With interest it became around 3,00,251/- ," he wrote.

According to the post, the user's repayment journey began soon after graduating from college.

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"Just after finishing college, in 23, i got a job , an internship of around 25k. From there my journey started."

The user said he regularly made extra payments whenever possible rather than limiting himself to scheduled instalments.

Alongside the education loan, he also repaid another loan his father had taken from relatives.

"I also paid off early one loan my father had taken from relatives. After all that happened, i just did not want anything left owing to them."

The determination to become completely debt-free appears to have been a major motivating factor throughout the process.

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'A 20 Year Loan, Finished In 3' The moment that prompted the Reddit post came after the final payment was made.

"And today i paid the last amount. A 20 year loan, finished in 3. No EMI now, nothing owed to anyone. Debt free at the start of my career."

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The user added: "Just wanted to share it with people who will understand."

As questions began pouring in about the figures mentioned in the post, particularly how a loan of roughly ₹3 lakh could have a repayment period stretching up to 20 years, the user later added further clarification.

"Since many people asked about the ₹3 lakh and 20-year tenure, I have added screenshots in the comments with the loan details and its tenure for transparency."

In another clarification, the user explained the loan calculations in greater detail.

"The loan was on total amount 529417 and starting interest was 8.85 percentage and it reached max to 12-13 percent due to repo rate which I knowed later. I mean they kept the scenario I withdraw full amount and then it was due to that."

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Reddit Users Respond The story prompted a wave of supportive comments, with many users sharing similar experiences or congratulating the poster for achieving financial freedom early in life.

One user explained why such loan structures are common in India.

“As the OP is from India, the loan is government sanctioned for the B Tech degree he's talking about, and the installments are made like that to ensure and enable payments in the long run.”

Another commenter, preparing to begin engineering studies, said the story was particularly inspiring.

"Brother I just turned 18 will start Btech probably this year. Although I'm financially blessed enough to pay for my studies, I can feel how you must've felt. And it's so good to hear that you were able to do all that by yourself. May god give you all the success in the future! All the best!"

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Others related to the burden of long-term education debt.

"Signed up for a 25L education loan at 22 and now I'm 27 and still 13.98L pending. I get you bro! Good job enjoy your full pay now," another user wrote.

Several commenters also offered advice for the next phase of the poster's financial journey.

"excellent, now moving ahead dont think that the loan is over, instead start investing the same amount and think youre repaying the same loan for the next 20 years. the great thing is instead of losing money, youll be gaining it," one user suggested.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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