A ₹3 cr home, ₹80 lakh in mutual funds: Why India’s wealthy are still trapped in high-stress jobs despite their assets

A ₹3 crore home, ₹80 lakh in mutual funds and ₹35 lakh in fixed deposits may appear to offer financial security. However, a viral post on X has sparked a debate about why people with substantial assets can still feel unable to leave high-stress jobs because of ongoing financial commitments.

The post, shared by @Theonenameddamn, describes a married couple in their late 30s from Delhi, whose assets include a home bought for ₹3 crore with 28 years of loan repayments remaining, investments and cash.

"Spoke with a married couple in their late 30s from Delhi. They have:

₹3 cr: Flat (purchase value, 28 years of loan still to go)

₹80L: Mutual funds (market’s been red for 2 years, no growth)

₹35L: FDs (growing at the rate of inflation)

₹8L: Cash"

The account argued that despite their assets, the couple could not afford to leave their demanding jobs.

"On paper, they’re rich. And yet they can’t afford to quit their high-stress jobs. The flat is fine to live in, but the EMI never stops.

Every asset they own is either growing at 7-10% or not growing at all. Millions of Indians are in this silent trap."

₹ 3 crore home, 28 years of EMIs: The cost of homeownership The post attracted comments questioning whether buying an expensive home early in life can restrict wealth creation.

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One user wrote, "The 3 Crore house is too big young when they are too young. It is better to stay on rent and create a corpus and then buy a good house in a tier 2 city after retirement

EMIs create reverse compounding and kill potential to create wealth."

Another commented, "3 CR flat in Delhi/Gurgaon is not worth it."

A home can provide housing security and appreciate in value, but a self-occupied property does not necessarily generate income. Large EMIs can also reduce the money available for investments and everyday expenses.

'This is NO TRAP': Users debate financial choices Another user argued that social pressure, rather than a financial trap, could explain such decisions.

"make no mistake about this , this is NO TRAP , pple fully & willingly submit themselves to this , its the sheer pressure of being socially accepted , where people brag abt their EMIs at each other , THIS IS NO TRAP,"

A fourth user questioned the disclosure of personal financial details, writing, "Who are even these people who just give out their financial information in such detail?"

₹ 35 lakh in FDs: Why investors defend fixed deposits Defending fixed deposits, another user wrote, "I dont know why people have a habit of ridiculing FDs

FDs are fantastic instrument to invest if you have a low interest appetite and want to remain liquid. You will see the effects of compounding as well in a couple of years,"

Fixed deposits offer predictable returns, while mutual fund performance depends on market conditions and the underlying investments. Returns after inflation and taxes can differ from headline rates.

The couple's outstanding loan balance, EMI, income and expenses are not disclosed, making it difficult to assess their actual financial position.