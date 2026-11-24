An email intended for internal administrative communication ended up revealing some unwelcome news to employees of Australia's National Australia Bank (NAB). Several workers learnt that their jobs could be at risk through an automated notification before their managers had a chance to speak to them.

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The bank has apologised after accidentally sending redundancy-related emails to employees before formally informing them about the outcome of their voluntary exit applications. The affected staff members were supposed to receive the decisions directly from their managers. However, an administrative or technical error resulted in the automated emails reaching them before those conversations could take place.

According to Reuters, NAB acknowledged the mistake and said it understood that receiving such news unexpectedly could cause distress.

"We are very sorry this happened, and that receiving an automated email this way would be upsetting and unsettling to many," the bank said in a statement shared with Reuters.

NAB said the notifications were not meant to be sent before employees were informed of the decisions through direct conversations. Following the incident, the bank said it would bring forward discussions with the affected workers.

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Why is NAB planning to cut 2,500 jobs? The email blunder comes as the Australian lender prepares for a major workforce restructuring. Last month, NAB announced plans to cut 2,500 jobs over the next 12 months, affecting approximately 6% of its total workforce.

The bank said the restructuring is intended to simplify its operations and lower costs. As many as 1,500 roles, primarily across corporate functions, are expected to be affected by the end of this year.

Which other Australian companies have announced job cuts? NAB's planned workforce reduction comes amid a wider wave of layoffs across Australia. Several companies, including Qantas, Canva, WiseTech and Atlassian, have also announced job cuts this year.

For employees seeking voluntary redundancy, the process can already involve considerable uncertainty. Workers have to wait to find out whether their applications have been accepted, when their employment will end and what steps they need to take next.

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Receiving an unexpected automated email about an employment decision before a formal conversation with management can make an already stressful situation even more difficult.

Businesses are increasingly turning to automated systems to handle routine employee communications, including recruitment updates, onboarding instructions, payroll notifications and internal announcements.

While these tools help organisations save time and manage communication more efficiently, the NAB incident highlights the potential risks of using automation to deliver sensitive employment-related decisions that can directly affect people's livelihoods.

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