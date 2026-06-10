A good house, Mahindra Thar, Rolex & more — Here's what 26-year-old security guard plans to do with UAE lottery money

For the past four years, 26-year-old Tayab Khan has clocked in for his security guard shifts in Abu Dhabi, dreaming of the finer things in life. Now that he has struck gold, those dreams are closer to reality.

After hitting a massive Dh30 million (around ₹78 crore) jackpot in the UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw, the young ex-pat from Nepal already has his ultimate wishlist locked in: a dream home for his family, a rugged Mahindra Thar jeep, and a luxury Rolex watch.

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Leave security job for ‘next level’ “I've worked as an employee for four years. Now I want to move to the next level,” a jubilant Khan, according to a report in Gulf News.

With a life-changing fortune now secured, Khan revealed that he is officially leaving the security industry behind to pivot into entrepreneurship and property.

“I won't continue working in the same role. It's time to move on and explore new directions. I'm interested in real estate and may invest in an apartment in Dubai,” he said. “I've seen many Nepalese people succeed in business and investing here in the UAE, and I'd like to follow that path.”

Tayab Khan's wishlist While his personal wishlist includes a Mahindra Thar and a luxury Rolex watch, items he has been eyeing for years. “I have been eyeing a Mahindra Thar Jeep and a Rolex watch,” he said.

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But Khan’s absolute priority is securing his family's future back home.

“My first goal was always to buy a good house for my family,” he said. “Now I can build a proper house in a good location with everything a family needs.”

5 friends, 1 winning ticket Khan’s sudden rise to multi-millionaire status is the result of a regular habit shared among a tight-knit group of five friends. Ever since Khan discovered the lottery while browsing Facebook in early 2024, the group pooled their money to play every week.

According to Gulf News, each friend contributed just Dh50 (approx. ₹1,100) to buy the ticket that ultimately struck the staggering Dh30 million (around ₹78 crore) jackpot.

Splitting the prize equally, Khan’s individual share comes to a tremendous Dh6 million (approximately ₹15 crore).

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"There are five of us in total. We pooled our money and bought tickets regularly," Khan explained. "Each week, one person would take turns selecting the numbers. There were times when it felt like it wasn't going to happen, but we never lost hope."

Life-changing night shift email The historic win happened on May 27, while Khan was working a night shift over the Eid al-Adha holiday. Because he was on duty, he missed the live draw entirely, only discovering his luck through a routine inbox check.

"I had received similar emails before for small prizes, so I didn't think much of it," Khan recalled. “But when I opened the email and saw Dh30 million, my hands were shaking, my legs were shaking. It felt like a dream.”

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The first person he called was his uncle, the man who helped him migrate to the UAE years ago. The emotional weight of the moment hit immediately.

“He's the reason I came here in the first place,” Khan said. “When I told him how much we had won, he was completely speechless, and tears rolled down his face.”

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home A good house, Mahindra Thar, Rolex & more — Here's what 26-year-old security guard plans to do with UAE lottery money