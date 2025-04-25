‘A Hindu and Muslim child should…’: Teacher’s message after Pahalgam terror attack goes viral

In the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, while the nation reels from shock and grief, a mathematics teacher from a coaching institute is making a quiet yet powerful stand - not with loud slogans, but with compassion and clarity inside a classroom.

Advertisement

On the evening news of the Pahalgam attack, emotions were understandably running high. But for this teacher, it wasn't just about the headlines — it was about what followed in their own classroom. “I found a couple of kids harassing and outing other kids, calling them terrorists,” the teacher wrote on Reddit.

What followed was a heartfelt and necessary intervention.



“After any terror attack — Pahalgam being the most recent — it becomes important for teachers like us to ensure that the outside hate doesn't penetrate our classrooms,” the teacher stated, emphasising the unique responsibility educators carry in times like these.

“A Hindu child and a Muslim child should be able to study together in the same classroom without hating each other, despite what they hear in the news or at home,” they added.



Read | Pahalgam terror attack: Kapil Sibal offers suggestions to PM Modi to counter Pakistan — ‘Like US doing to other nations’

Advertisement

The teacher stressed that while news coverage and community chatter can influence young minds, it is imperative to remind students that religion does not equate to responsibility for terrorism. “It's our responsibility to ensure that children understand that just because the terrorists belonged to a particular religion and targeted tourists of another — their friends and their faiths aren't to be blamed for this AT ALL,” they said.

Read More

Screengrab from the viral post. Advertisement

They further pointed out that such events are rooted in complex socio-political dynamics — far beyond the comprehension of a typical teenager. “The dynamics of why some people target or kill others is complex — something that a 15-year-old doesn't have the maturity to fully understand.”

Their message was loud and clear: “A classroom is a sacred space, and there is ABSOLUTELY NO ROOM FOR HATE here of any sort.”

Wrapping up the note with quiet conviction, the teacher stated:

“Now, you may disagree with me. Sure. But when it comes to my students, it's my duty to protect them from bearing the hate for something they didn’t do. Peace.”

The post, shared on Reddit, has earned applause from social media users. Here are some of the reactions: Advertisement

One user wrote: “Maybe if teachers like you actually taught these things to 'certain people' — that religious hate crimes are wrong — then perhaps things would have been different.”

Another commented: “Good job, OP! In these tough times, we, the people of India, should be more united against terrorism instead of being divided along lines of faith.”

A third user said: “And I don’t disagree with that.