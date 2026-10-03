‘A huge mindset shift’: Indian woman shares what Dubai taught her about wealth

An Indian woman living in Dubai has shared how the city’s affluent environment has influenced her views on money, ambition and success, saying that being surrounded by people pursuing luxury has encouraged her to “dream big”.
In a video shared on Instagram, Shivi Singh Parihar spoke about her experience of living in Dubai and explained why she believes moving to the city can lead to a shift in mindset.
Parihar said Dubai had changed the way she viewed what could be achieved, particularly because of the people and lifestyle she encounters around her.
“So, I think not just because you can have your freedom here, but I think you should come to Dubai or move to Dubai definitely because you see a huge mindset shift. People over here, they have normalised luxury in such a way, oh my God, that it's, it's so easy to achieve. And yeah, you can achieve it, you can make it. I live here. So, here too, there are a lot of people who are making a hell lot of money. And right now, coming back from my friend’s place, over there, I can't tell you, what a vibe! Oh my God, look at the parking! So, every day you get this kind of motivation. How can a person cannot achieve his dreams? So, it's just a matter of time, and I'm so grateful to be here, honestly. And I am loving it! Oh my God, I'm getting crazy. So yes, whatever you are dreaming, just dream big, do it, and one day definitely you'll have it.”
The text overlaid on the video read: “Dubai = Strong mindset”.
According to Parihar, regularly seeing luxury cars, expensive surroundings and people she describes as financially successful has made ambitious goals appear more attainable to her.
She suggested that this exposure acts as a daily source of motivation, encouraging her to think beyond her existing circumstances and focus on larger financial and personal goals.
The video also prompted reactions from users on Instagram, with some agreeing with Parihar’s assessment of Dubai and its environment.
One user wrote, "Dubai gives chance’s to those people who are ready to take challenges ….who are ready to take risk. Dubai never disappoints those who works hard."
Another user wrote, "Totally agree."
A third user commented, "100 %."