‘A huge mindset shift’: Indian woman shares what Dubai taught her about wealth

“So, I think not just because you can have your freedom here, but I think you should come to Dubai or move to Dubai definitely because you see a huge mindset shift. People over here, they have normalised luxury in such a way, oh my God, that it's, it's so easy to achieve. And yeah, you can achieve it, you can make it. I live here. So, here too, there are a lot of people who are making a hell lot of money. And right now, coming back from my friend’s place, over there, I can't tell you, what a vibe! Oh my God, look at the parking! So, every day you get this kind of motivation. How can a person cannot achieve his dreams? So, it's just a matter of time, and I'm so grateful to be here, honestly. And I am loving it! Oh my God, I'm getting crazy. So yes, whatever you are dreaming, just dream big, do it, and one day definitely you'll have it.”