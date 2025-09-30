A life-saving detour: Royal Caribbean Cruise ship rescues group of people stranded at sea; watch video

An impromptu change of plans for a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship reportedly turned out to be a lifesaver for a group of people stranded off the coast of Mexico, with a viral video showing the rescue carried out by the cruise ship's staff.

While sailing from Tampa, Florida to Costa Maya, Mexico, the cruise ship—Enchantment of the Seas—decided to take a detour to dodge Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda, a decision that would end up saving the lives of 12 people.

Right place, right time The unscheduled detour on Sunday put the ship in the right place at the right time to rescue the group of people who were stranded on a dilapidated raft.

According to a report by TravelHost Magazine's sub-publication Come Cruise With Me, a video posted online by a passenger on the ship showed the dramatic rescue off the coast of Mexico, just as the raft "was starting to fall apart".

The video shows a rescue craft being sent to the people in distress in the dark of the night.

While the aftermath of the rescue isn't seen, PEOPLE reported that the rescued individuals were brought on to the cruise ship where they were provided with drinking water.

It's not yet known where or whether the rescued individuals have been deboarded, but cruise liners typically hand off rescued people to appropriate authorities once they come close to shore, as per Come Cruise With Me.

Interestingly, Sunday's rescue wasn't the first time that a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship has made the news for unexpectedly coming to people's rescue.