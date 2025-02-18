Railway Protection Force constable Reena was seen patrolling the New Delhi Railway Station with her one-year-old son Tarun secured in a baby carrier. Despite being on leave, she was called for duty after a tragic stampede claimed 18 lives, according to The Times of India.

On February 15, at least 18 people lost their lives, and 15 others were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

Her husband is a CRPF constable posted in Jammu and Kashmir, and her parents and in-laws are no more. With no family support, Reena had no choice but to bring her child to work, the publication added.

Managing the heavy crowds at platform 16, she skillfully balanced her maternal and professional responsibilities. She also ensured Tarun's comfort while carrying a baton to maintain order.

The mother on duty brings along homemade dalia porridge, milk, a blanket and nappies. From 4 PM to midnight, her duty shifts require her to be stationed at different railway hubs like Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar, TOI added..

When asked how she manages, Reena gave a straightforward reply.

"It's a normal routine for me. I just make sure the baby doesn't get hurt. I'm looking for a caregiver to help me. But, until then, I'll keep doing what I have to do," she told the publication.

RPF India shared her story on Twitter (now X). “She serves, she nurtures, she does it all—A mother, a warrior, standing tall…” it wrote while sharing a video clip and a photo of the mother.

Social media reactions Social media users, however, seemed concerned.

“It is very dangerous to do crowd control with baby. A mob can put the baby in great risk. She will not be able to discharge her duty properly with the baby. This is not at all appreciable. Please shift her in safer area for the safety of the baby,” wrote one user.