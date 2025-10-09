‘A name written in gold’: On Ratan Tata's first death anniversary, internet pays tribute

Across social media, tributes poured in as people remembered Tata’s unmatched legacy of compassion, ethics, and nation-building.

Anjali Thakur
Updated9 Oct 2025, 04:25 PM IST
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata speaks during an event, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata speaks during an event, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI10_15_2019_000258B)(PTI10_10_2024_000004B)(PTI)

October 9, 2025, marks the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata — the veteran industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of Tata Sons — whose legacy continues to inspire generations of entrepreneurs and professionals alike.

Across social media, tributes poured in from citizens, business leaders, and admirers recalling Tata’s vision, humility, and contributions to India’s industrial and philanthropic landscape.

One user wrote, “A year has gone by, yet your legacy feels timeless. Sir Ratan Tata — the man who taught India that success means giving back. Your kindness still echoes in every life you touched.”

Another message read, “Ratan Tata. A name written in gold, a heart built for humanity. Today, we remember not just a businessman but a man who redefined kindness, integrity, and what it means to serve your nation with soul.”

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid tribute through a sand sculpture at Puri Beach, Odisha, writing, “A humble tribute to the timeless legend #RatanTata on his first death anniversary.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another post read, “Ratan Tata proved that profit, humanity, and success can walk hand in hand. His legacy reminds us to lead with kindness, act with integrity, and leave behind goodness that outlives us.”

Born on December 28, 1937, Ratan N. Tata — the eldest son of Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat — was raised by his grandmother, Lady Navajbai Tata. Though the beloved industrialist and visionary passed away on October 9, 2024, his words continue to inspire generations.

Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded globally while upholding values of ethics and social responsibility — principles that continue to define Indian corporate culture today.

Tata Group
