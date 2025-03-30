‘New chapter begins’: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia shares post after India’s Got Latent row, Tanmay Bhat reacts

Weeks after India's Got Latent controversy, fitness influencer and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia on Sunday shared a fresh post on Instagram through his BeerBiceps account and penned a short message.

The India's Got Latent controversy erupted earlier this month when an FIR was filed against several people associated with 'India's Got Latent', including Raina, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others. The FIR accuses the show of featuring sexually explicit discussions and promoting obscene content that was accessible to the public via YouTube.

Allahabadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, faced accusations of obscenity after he allegedly asked a contestant on his YouTube show about witnessing his parents in an intimate act, which led to several police complaints.

In an Instagram post, Allahbadia wrote, “Thank you to my loved ones ♥️ Thank you universe 🙏🏻 A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth.”

Tanmay Bhatt reacts YouTuber, comedian, Tanmay Bhat said, “Nice of you to click photo with the only subscribers you have left.”

Comedian Tanmay Bhatt reacts to the Ranveer's post on Instagram.

In another comment, Bhat says, “Missed you (not really).”

Bhat replies to Ranveer's post on Instagram.

A user said, "❤️❤️❤️ come back stronger, brother."

Another said, “Tap into your inner strength. Focus on what you have. Which is plenty - great marketing skills, an ability to network with people. And stay true to nature. People forget easily and quickly.”

Earlier, he expressed his gratitude to his fans for helping him 'heal' amid the ongoing India's Got Talent controversy. Ranveer's post read, "Healing because of you all. Be with us tomorrow." Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Allahbadia's comment about a contestant involving their parents quickly went viral and was met with widespread criticism on social media.

The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but also lacked humour.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in his apology.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Earlier on March 28, Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday in connection with the ongoing case surrounding his controversial YouTube show 'India's Got Latent'.