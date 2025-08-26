‘A poor man never dreams…’: Gujarat auto driver’s words during late-night drive leave social media shaken

A Reddit user from Gujarat has shared a moving experience about an auto ride late at night. Returning from work past 11, he spoke to an elderly auto driver, who looked tired but kept driving.

When asked why he worked so late, the driver laughed bitterly and explained that he had two daughters. One needed coaching fees, and the other’s school expenses had to be paid.

He said he usually earned ₹700–800 a day. Half of it goes into fuel and rent. To ensure his daughters’ education continued, he drives long hours, sometimes 14–16 hours in a stretch. The Redditor felt humbled.

“I went silent. Here I was, cribbing about my corporate job, while this man was driving 14–16 hours a day so his daughters could have a shot at a better life,” the OP wrote.

During the ride, the driver said something that stayed with the Reddit user: “A poor man never dreams for himself, only for his children. For me, I just pray that tomorrow I still have the strength to drive.”

By the time he reached home, the user felt deeply touched. He offered extra money, which the driver refused at first. But, then, he accepted with folded hands and wished him strength.

“Aapko bhi khuda taaqat de,” the driver said.

“I went upstairs, sat on my bed, and just kept thinking. Every day we complain about traffic, bosses, deadlines, Zomato deliveries being late. And at the same time, there are thousands of people around us who are literally breaking their bodies apart just so their kids don’t end up like them,” the user wrote.

He realised his biggest privilege, and it was not money.

“Maybe the biggest privilege we have isn’t money or English-speaking jobs. It’s the fact that we are allowed to dream for ourselves,” he added.

Call for system change Reactions to the Reddit post were intense and emotional. Many of them demanded a change in the system.

“In a sensible country, education would be free till graduation. Nothing benefits a country more than an educated population. If you Google a list of countries that do, you'll see that they're wealthy and have a low level of corruption,” wrote one user.

Another user commented, “Really puts into perspective the many privileges we take for granted. This is a much-needed reminder.”

“It's a devastating statement about our state of affairs that a man has to break his back to educate his children,” came from another.

A different perspective Some other users, however, painted a different picture.

One user argued that people should not bring children into the world unless they could guarantee them food, education and a comfortable life.

“Children don't need a loving family only. They also need good food, clothes, good education, and a family that can be there for them.

Another commenter, from a lower middle-class background, agreed.