A quick look back at this week’s biggest stories

It's been a busy news week. If you're just catching up, here's a look at the top stories of the week of Aug. 3 — as well as some lighter content.

Advertisement

The United States began imposing tariffs of 10% or higher on goods from more than 60 countries and the European Union on Thursday. The economic fallout from President Donald Trump's tariff policy has already hit the U.S. economy, with growth and job gains slowing and inflation ticking upward.

Israel said Friday it plans to take over Gaza City, a major escalation of its war with Hamas as the Gaza Strip moves toward famine. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this was needed to remove Hamas. Critics say it will lead to more Palestinian death and displacement.

Advertisement

After threatening new sanctions if Russia failed to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine this week, the White House said Trump was ready to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The meeting, scheduled for Friday in Alaska, would be seen as a diplomatic coup for Putin.

Advertisement