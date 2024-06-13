Aadhaar vs Green Card: India-US match sparks meme fest, netizens flag ’bhaichara’ between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

The home team — comprising of at least seven Indian-origin players — has spurred a slew of ‘green card versus Aadhaar card’ memes over the past few days.

Livemint
First Published09:57 PM IST
India's Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India
India’s Virat Kohli reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India(AP)

India defeated the USA in a ‘nail-biting’ T20 World Cup match on Wednesday to secure a berth in the Super Eight stage. The home team — comprising of at least seven Indian-origin players — has spurred a slew of ‘green card versus Aadhaar card’ memes over the past few days. Social media users also had a lot to say about the ‘bhaichara’ between star openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who managed a combined score of three runs before returning to the stands.

“The green card boys are giving a tough time to the aadhar card boys,” joked one X user.

“There is equal support for India and USA from the (predominantly Indian) crowd…Yes, all those who got Green Card are supporting India… those waiting for Green Card are supporting USA,” joked another. 

The American team made its T20 World Cup debut this month with Ahmedabad-born Monank Patel at the helm. Six other Indian-origin players —including Oracle techie Saurabh Netravalkar and former India U-19 cricketer Harmeet Singh — are also part of the team. The US team also includes two Pakistani-origin players and others with links to Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Many also lamented the drubbing received by Pakistan from both teams. The T20 World Cup has been going poorly for the 2023 finalists with back-to-back defeats against the USA and India. As some on the internet put it, the Men in Green had lost to 'India H1-B' before promptly losing to the main Indian team.

“Pehle Green Card waale Indians ne haraya. Fir Aadhar card waalon ne haraya. Indian and USA won against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024,” summed up one social media post.

The country however remains in the fray for a super eight berth after India defeated the US. The Babar Azam-led team now needs Ireland to defeat the USA on Friday — which takes the  qualification matter to net run rate. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewstrendsAadhaar vs Green Card: India-US match sparks meme fest, netizens flag ’bhaichara’ between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.95
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.4 (3.58%)

Tata Steel

182.50
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

GAIL India

219.75
10:28 AM | 13 JUN 2024
2.8 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.95
10:22 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.00-219.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00139.00
    Delhi
    73,155.00353.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.00-577.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue