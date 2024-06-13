Aadhaar vs Green Card: India-US match sparks meme fest, netizens flag ’bhaichara’ between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

India defeated the USA in a ‘nail-biting’ T20 World Cup match on Wednesday to secure a berth in the Super Eight stage. The home team — comprising of at least seven Indian-origin players — has spurred a slew of ‘green card versus Aadhaar card’ memes over the past few days. Social media users also had a lot to say about the ‘bhaichara’ between star openers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma who managed a combined score of three runs before returning to the stands.

“The green card boys are giving a tough time to the aadhar card boys,” joked one X user.

“There is equal support for India and USA from the (predominantly Indian) crowd…Yes, all those who got Green Card are supporting India… those waiting for Green Card are supporting USA,” joked another.

The American team made its T20 World Cup debut this month with Ahmedabad-born Monank Patel at the helm. Six other Indian-origin players —including Oracle techie Saurabh Netravalkar and former India U-19 cricketer Harmeet Singh — are also part of the team. The US team also includes two Pakistani-origin players and others with links to Sri Lanka and Nepal.

someone in the india v usa match is holding a sign that says “aadhar card vs green card" and i think that’s mad 😭😭 — bheja fry 🗯️ (@boobyasbullshit) June 12, 2024

Many also lamented the drubbing received by Pakistan from both teams. The T20 World Cup has been going poorly for the 2023 finalists with back-to-back defeats against the USA and India. As some on the internet put it, the Men in Green had lost to 'India H1-B' before promptly losing to the main Indian team.

“Pehle Green Card waale Indians ne haraya. Fir Aadhar card waalon ne haraya. Indian and USA won against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024,” summed up one social media post.

The country however remains in the fray for a super eight berth after India defeated the US. The Babar Azam-led team now needs Ireland to defeat the USA on Friday — which takes the qualification matter to net run rate.