Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life was released on March 28. The Malayalam movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, and Shobha Mohan in major roles. Directed by Blessy, it has received highly positive reviews from celebrities and netizens alike. Let’s take a look. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Celebs react “Following The Goat Life's journey for a while now, and today is the big release! Kudos to Blessy for his unwavering vision and to Prithviraj and the entire team for their tireless efforts. This film is a labor of love, and I can't wait to experience it. Sending all my love and best wishes," Mohanlal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Kerala cinema's OTT dilemma: The battle over release windows "I really thank Blessy for the hard work; this really happened to someone. Mani Ratnam, wondered how you worked. In the interval, you feel like drinking more water. Your thirst for making a different kind of cinema is also seen," Kamal Haasan said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Especially the shot he (Prithviraj) bathes, I never thought you would have gone this far... excellent film, I want people to support it as well," he added.

Netizens react Aadujeevitham “is a cinematic masterpiece! It's a heart-wrenching, truly magical survival thriller…it's a movie you CANNOT miss", wrote one user.

Also Read: Mammootty starrer 'Kaathal-The Core' gets positive reviews on Day 1; ‘one of the best movies in Malayalam,’ say netizens Another user wrote that in Aadujeevitham, Prithviraj Sukumaran has delivered “his career-best performance", adding, “Right from the physical transformations to dubbing, he has given everything he can." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is one of the most amazing movie I have ever seen. Based on a true story, one of the best survival movie ever released in the big screen, these type of movies which are only one time watchable! But you wont get tired even after watching this movie 3,4 times [sic]," wrote a user.

Also Read: No Oscar for ‘2018’: India's official entry out of Academy Awards nominations 2024 “There is no doubt that this is one of the most amazing movies I've ever seen. I highly recommended Goat Life movie [sic]," said another.

“Beautiful BGM, heart-touching songs, Beautiful acting by Prithviraj, sure to get three to four national awards [sic]," posted another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!