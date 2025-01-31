Aamir Khan dating mystery woman from Bengaluru; Junaid Khan’s father introduces partner to family: Report

Aamir Khan has a new mystery woman in his life, and their relationship is becoming serious, according to Filmfare. The Bollywood star's new love interest is from Bengaluru, the publication added.

"Aamir's mystery partner hails from Bangalore. We must respect their privacy and not reveal personal details. But I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well," the publication quoted a source as saying.

LiveMint could not independently verify the claim.

Aamir Khan, 59, has been married twice so far. In 1986, he secretly married Reena Dutta and kept it a secret for a long time. He has two children with Reena, Junaid and Ira. Both of his children were on the news in 2024.

In January 2024, Ira Khan had a lavish wedding with Nupur Shikhare. Bollywood’s who’s who were present at the marriage ceremony. In June 2024, Junaid made his acting debut in Maharaj, produced by Yash Raj Films. The movie was released on Netflix.

Aamir Khan divorced Reena Dutta in 2002 while the latter had custody of both the children.

The Lagaan actor married Kiran Rao in 2005. Aamir and Kiran have a son named Azad through surrogacy. After separating in 2021, they declared that they would raise their son together.

Kiran Rao was also on the news in 2024 as Laapataa Ladies, directed by her, became India’s official entry to the Oscars.

Aamir Khan’s alleged affair Multiple media reports earlier speculated a romantic affair between Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played the veteran actor’s daughter in Dangal. The two actors have a 26-year gap in age.

After the movie became a massive hit, their off-screen bond caught public attention. Since then, they were seen together at various events, leading to ongoing rumours about their relationship.