Aamir Khan in a press conference for his pre-Birthday celebrations shared that he picks up a new hobby every year and has been learning Indian classical songs for the past two years.

At prompting Aamir Khan began singing old Bollywood songs ‘Dil Kehta Hain’ for fans at the event. He then followed it up with lines from ‘Raja ko Rani se’, both from his 1995 movie ‘Akele Hum, Akele Tum’.

Watch Viral Video: Aamir Khan Sings Movie Songs for Fans “Every year I learn something new. You know, for the past two years I have been regularly learning Indian classical. Okay, I'll sing some lines for you…” he said, and followed it up with lyrics from the song ‘Dil Kehta Hain Chal Unse Mil’ from his movie Akele Hum, Akele Tum.

He added, “… that was a sad song,” and on further urging by fans, he began singing lyrics from ‘Raja Ko Rani Se' from the same movie. Ending with, “…that's a hard song (to sing).”

About Aamir Khan's Song Choices The Hindi language songs is from 1995 Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer ‘Akele Hum, Akele Tum’. It was originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music by Anu Malik.

Raja Ko Rani Se: Also in Hindi and also from Akele Hum, Akele Tum, the song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music by Anu Malik.

Aamir Khan Introduces Girlfriend Gauri During the event on March 13, the 60-year-old actor also introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri. “Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”