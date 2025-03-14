Aamir Khan picks up new hobby: Sings Dil Kehta Hain and Raja ko Rani se for fans | Watch viral video

Aamir Khan in a press conference for his pre-Birthday celebrations shared that he picks up a new hobby every year and has been learning Indian classical songs for the past two years.
At prompting Aamir Khan began singing old Bollywood songs ‘Dil Kehta Hain’ for fans at the event. He then followed it up with lines from ‘Raja ko Rani se’, both from his 1995 movie ‘Akele Hum, Akele Tum’.
“Every year I learn something new. You know, for the past two years I have been regularly learning Indian classical. Okay, I'll sing some lines for you…” he said, and followed it up with lyrics from the song ‘Dil Kehta Hain Chal Unse Mil’ from his movie Akele Hum, Akele Tum.
He added, “… that was a sad song,” and on further urging by fans, he began singing lyrics from ‘Raja Ko Rani Se' from the same movie. Ending with, “…that's a hard song (to sing).”
During the event on March 13, the 60-year-old actor also introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri. “Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”
Teasing the media about keeping his private life under wraps, Aamir added, “See, tum logon ko pata nahi lagne diya maine (I have kept it well hidden from the media).”