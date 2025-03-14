Aamir Khan picks up new hobby: Sings Dil Kehta Hain and Raja ko Rani se for fans | Watch viral video

Aamir Khan picks up new hobby, says learning Indian classical singing. Watch viral video of Bollywood actor singing songs Dil Kehta Hain and Raja ko Rani se from his older movie for fans.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Advertisement
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan speaks with the media during his pre-birthday celebration, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 13, 2025. He sang two songs from his older movies for fans after sharing his new hobby - singing. Watch the viral video below.(PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Aamir Khan in a press conference for his pre-Birthday celebrations shared that he picks up a new hobby every year and has been learning Indian classical songs for the past two years.

At prompting Aamir Khan began singing old Bollywood songs ‘Dil Kehta Hain’ for fans at the event. He then followed it up with lines from ‘Raja ko Rani se’, both from his 1995 movie ‘Akele Hum, Akele Tum’.

Also Read | Who is Gauri? Aamir Khan introduces new girlfriend at 60th birthday party

Watch Viral Video: Aamir Khan Sings Movie Songs for Fans

“Every year I learn something new. You know, for the past two years I have been regularly learning Indian classical. Okay, I'll sing some lines for you…” he said, and followed it up with lyrics from the song ‘Dil Kehta Hain Chal Unse Mil’ from his movie Akele Hum, Akele Tum.

Advertisement

He added, “… that was a sad song,” and on further urging by fans, he began singing lyrics from ‘Raja Ko Rani Se' from the same movie. Ending with, “…that's a hard song (to sing).”

Also Read | ‘Raveena and Karishma had some tension...’: Aamir Khan spills beans | Watch

About Aamir Khan's Song Choices

  • The Hindi language songs is from 1995 Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer ‘Akele Hum, Akele Tum’. It was originally sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music by Anu Malik.
  • Raja Ko Rani Se: Also in Hindi and also from Akele Hum, Akele Tum, the song was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and music by Anu Malik.

Advertisement
Also Read | Is this the Tiger Woods-Donald Trump connection? Golf champ dating THIS member…

Aamir Khan Introduces Girlfriend Gauri

During the event on March 13, the 60-year-old actor also introduced his new girlfriend, Gauri. “Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”

Teasing the media about keeping his private life under wraps, Aamir added, “See, tum logon ko pata nahi lagne diya maine (I have kept it well hidden from the media).”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsAamir Khan picks up new hobby: Sings Dil Kehta Hain and Raja ko Rani se for fans | Watch viral video
First Published:14 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App