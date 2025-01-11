Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reveals that he has stopped smoking, after years of addiction.

He made the announcement at the trailer launch of his son Junaid Khan's film 'Loveyapa' in Mumbai on Friday.

Aamir said: "I have given up smoking, smoking is something I love very much and it's something I enjoy, kya bolun sach baat hai yeh, jhoot toh bol nahi skta (what can I say, it's the truth, I can't lie) Itte saalo se main cigarette pee rha tha...tobacco is something I enjoy, it's not good for health, kisi ko nahi krna chhaiye (Tobacco is something I enjoy, but it's not good for health, no one should do it)."

Urging people not to smoke, the actor said: "I am very happy to say that I have quit this bad habit, and since a lot of people are listening and watching, I would also like to tell them, please quit this, it's not a good habit, it shouldn't be done."

He further said that he chose to quit smoking at a time when his son was all set to establish his career in the film industry.

"Also, my son's film is about to come. I felt it was the right moment to quit, so I vowed not to smoke. Whether it works or not, as a father, I wanted to make this sacrifice."

‘Loveyapa’, the upcoming theatrical release, also stars Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie explores modern romantic relationships in the era of smartphones.

It has been directed by Adwait Chandan of ‘Secret Superstar’ fame.

At the event, Aamir also said he was absent from his children’s childhood due to work, but he is happy that Junaid took his first steps without any help from him.