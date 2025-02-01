Viral video: Aamir Khan roams on Mumbai streets as a ‘caveman’, netizens say, ‘Movies to chalti nahi...’

Mumbai witnessed a rather rare spectacle when a “caveman” dressed in rags, with unkempt hair and a long beard, roamed the streets of Andheri. Confused by the man's existence on the road, passersby stopped to look at him before moving ahead with their lives.

But there was a catch; the caveman was actually a renowned Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan. The Dangal actor, barely recognisable in his rugged appearance, looked perplexed as he walked the streets.

A video of Aamir Khan in his ‘caveman’ avatar went viral on social media. The actor was seen pushing a handcart and casually walking among rickshaws and pedestrians, unnoticed.

Watch Aamir Khan roam Andheri streets as a caveman:

Here's how Aamir Khan's disguise was uncovered: Aamir Khan mastered the disguise and completed his “caveman” rounds on the streets without anyone suspecting a thing.

The cat was out of the bag only when a behind-the-scene (BTS) video of Aamir Khan's transformation into the caveman was shared on social media.

The BTS clip showed the actor undergoing an extensive transformation process. To achieve the caveman look, he wore a wig, beard, and other prosthetics.

Netizens react: Only after Aamir Khan's BTS transformation video went viral were the netizens able to connect the dots. Many social media users suspected that it was a publicity stunt, and the actor was out on the streets to promote an upcoming project.

“Probably doing remake of Tom Hanks movie, Castaway,” a user said.

“Just building craze for his next release. Too create buzzzzz,” said another user.

“He did similar in Kolkata as well. Would love to see him on big screen now...it's been ages,” a user said.

“Best part is, Mumbai people are like, FO BC... Mujhe kya,” said another user.

A user even said Aamir Khan pulled it off to remain relevant. “Movies to chalti nahi, kuch na kuch karke limelight me rehna padega na.”

However, many felt that the caveman resembled Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar more than it did him.

“Muhje to akki laga yaar !!” a user said.

“Maybe Akshay Kumar playing the first Indian, (sic)” another added.

Aamir Khan's upcoming projects Aamir Khan is all set to mark his return to the box office after years with Sitaare Zameen Par, a thematic sequel to 2007's Taare Zameen Par. Featuring a fresh plot and characters, the movie stars Aamir Khan will reunite with Darsheel Safary. The film will also feature Genelia Deshmukh.

