‘One of his favourite scripts’: Aamir Khan says grateful Dharmendra watched Lahore 1947 before death

Aamir Khan has opened up about one of his final memories with veteran actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24. Speaking at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Aamir revealed that Dharmendra had the chance to watch Lahore 1947 — Sunny Deol’s upcoming film — before his demise, and called it a moment he now deeply cherishes.

Aamir, who is producing the film, said he was grateful to spend time with the legendary actor in his final year. “I had the good fortune of showing him the film. It’s not released yet, of course. But I am so glad he got to see it because this was one of his favourite scripts,” he shared during a panel interaction.

Dharmendra’s love for the story goes back years, Aamir added, which made the experience even more special. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947 is based on Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni.

Aamir Khan remembers Dharam ji Aamir also expressed regret that he was unable to attend Dharmendra’s prayer meet in Mumbai on November 27. “I’m not in Bombay today, unfortunately, and I’m missing it,” he said.

He recalled meeting Dharmendra frequently over the last year, simply because he enjoyed his company. “I must have met him 7–8 times. One day, I even took my son Azad with me. He hadn’t really seen Dharam ji’s work, but we spent a couple of hours with him. It was wonderful,” Aamir added.

Calling him a warm-hearted and remarkable person beyond his illustrious career, Aamir said, “Dharam ji was not only such a fine actor, but he was a great human being.”

About Lahore 1947 Set against the backdrop of Partition, the film follows a Muslim family relocating from Lucknow to Lahore and being allotted a haveli abandoned by a Hindu family. However, their lives turn chaotic when they discover the former occupants still living inside — unwilling to leave.

Featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead, Lahore 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.