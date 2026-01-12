Aamir Khan, Sunil Grover turn viral mimicry into ‘perfect moment marketing’, say netizens

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover and actor-producerAamir Khan have turned a viral comedy moment into a sharp piece of pop-culture marketing — and audiences are clearly enjoying it.

Days after Grover’s spot-on imitation of Aamir Khan went viral on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the duo reunited in a new promotional video that cleverly extends the joke. The clip, released as part of the promotions for Aamir Khan’s upcoming production Happy Patel, is being widely seen as a textbook case of moment marketing done right.

The video opens with Vir Das walking into what he believes is Aamir Khan’s office. Inside sits Sunil Grover, fully dressed like Aamir and mirroring his body language, voice and mannerisms with uncanny precision. Though Vir appears briefly unsure, Grover’s performance quickly convinces him.

Staying in character, Grover — posing as Aamir — congratulates Vir on Happy Patel, which marks Vir Das’ directorial debut and also stars him in a key role. What follows is a cascade of absurd humour: praise for the film, a bonus cheque, and even encouragement to plan a sequel, complete with claims of inevitable awards glory.

The punchline lands when the real Aamir Khan enters the room, clearly irritated. In a perfectly timed reversal, Vir fails to recognise him, identifies him as Sunil Grover instead, and chaos ensues. Even the security personnel are swayed by the fake Aamir — and promptly escort the real Aamir out of his own office.

The sketch has resonated widely online, with viewers calling it a rare example of film promotion that feels organic rather than forced. Many users pointed out that the clip builds directly on an existing viral moment — Grover’s mimicry on The Great Indian Kapil Show — instead of trying to manufacture fresh buzz.

A user wrote, "This is so damn funny! Perfect moment marketing by Aamir Khan Productions,@thevirdas

and @WhoSunilGrover. In the past, Aamir was known to be a great marketer of his films, something that wasn’t visible in the last few. Is that magic back?"

“Sunil Grover is unreal here. The Aamir Khan mimicry is so precise that for a moment you genuinely forget who’s who. Voice, expressions, timing; absolute mastery. This is elite performance art,” a user wrote on X.

Aamir Khan himself had earlier praised Grover’s impersonation, calling it so authentic that he felt he was watching himself. That endorsement, coupled with the self-aware humour of the promotional video, has only amplified audience interest.