Aamir Khan’s old video goes viral amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: ‘Violence perpetuate kar rahe ho’

As YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash for a controversial comment made on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, a throwback video of Aamir Khan discussing responsible freedom of speech has gone viral. The clip, from the Youth for Governance 2015 event, sees Aamir Khan reflecting on the infamous AIB Roast and highlighting the importance of considering the impact of one's word.

Aamir Khan, who described the AIB Roast as a "violent event," argued that verbal and emotional abuse can be as damaging as physical violence.

The Dangal hitmaker expressed his belief that comedy should not come at the expense of others and that humour based on insults is best suited to teenagers.

The superstar said abuse as a form of comedy can best impress 14-year-olds.

Aamir Khan stated, “When Karan (Johar) and Arjun (Kapoor) told me what they said and did as part of the 'roast', I felt it was very violent event. I completely believe in freedom of speech and no issues there. Violence is not always physical, it can be emotional, it can be verbal. Jab aap kisi ko insult karte ho to aap violence perpetuate kar rahe ho,”.

Amir Khan advocated for comedy that entertains without causing offense.

Speaking further, Aamir Khan had also said in the same video, “I don't know if they've broken the law. I also see that there is a lot of lynching happening to them. I do not believe in that either. If I do not like something you have done, I should convey it to you strongly and that is where it ends. Who am I to tell you how you should conduct yourself?”

Allahbadia's recent remark on India's Got Latent has sparked similar debates about the boundaries of comedy and cultural sensitivity. Three FIR has been lodged against YouTuber BeerBiceps in Maharashtra, Assam, and Indore.

Ranveer Allahbadia has been summoned police and the National Commission of Women to provide statements.

Following the uproar, on Monday Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his “lapse of judgement”. The YouTuber confessed ‘comedy is not my forte’ in his video apology for the ‘watch your parents have sex’ question.