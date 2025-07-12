Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vikrant Massey-Shanaya Kapoor movie makes slow start

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer love flick hit the silver screen on July 11, marking Maheep Kapoor-Sanjay Kapoor daughter's debut on the big screen. The film received cold response at the box office as it kicked off with a slow start.

Bollywood's latest love flick featuring Janhvi and Khushi's cousin is adapted from Ruskin Bond's short story The Eyes Have It.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Box Office Collection Day 1 The movie, headlined by Vikrant Massey, raked in ₹35 lakh net at the domestic box office, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Amid dry revenue flow for the movie, the footfall reveals the bigger picture. The movie ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ registered an overall 9.92 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

The movie released alongside James Gunn's Superman and Rajkummar Rao's Maalik faces stiff competition from other contemporary releases, including Sitaare Zameen , Jurassic World Rebirth, F1 and more.

IMDb gave 6-star rating to the movie and stated, “Explores the romance between two visually impaired characters, navigating both the joys and complexities of modern love.”

The romantic drama, backed by Zee Studios, Mini Films and Open Window Films, features 138 minutes run-time and is reportedly produced on a budget of ₹20 crore.

The movie performed much below the expected estimates given by film trade analyst Sumit Kadel. In a post on X on July 10, Sumit Kadel had said, “#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan is expected to open in the range of ₹50-80 lakh nett, which would be a disastrous start."

Predicting its business over the weekend, he stated, "Only exceptional word of mouth can help it doing some kind of respectable business over the weekend.”