Business News/ News / Trends/  'Aap bigaad rhe ho': Netizens to Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal on request to OYO CEO after changes in check-in rules

‘Aap bigaad rhe ho’: Netizens to Shaadi.com's Anupam Mittal on request to OYO CEO after changes in check-in rules

Livemint

Anupam Mittal's lighthearted suggestion for OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal following changes in OYO's check-in rules has sparked humour on social media platforms.

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal.

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India's judge Anupam Mittal's humorous request to OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal after introducing new check-in guidelines has lightened up social media users.

OYO has launched a new check-in policy for partner hotels, starting from Meerut, under which all couples will be asked to present valid proof of relationship at the time of check-in, including for bookings made online.

Following that, in a post on X, Anupam Mittal tagged Agarwal and said, "Ab toh @ShaadiDotCom par ‘OYO’ discount code banta hai. Whatsay @riteshagar? 👊🏼

The post has been viewed by 134.5K users, and hundreds of people have reacted to it.

Ritesh Agarwal called it a great suggestion and said, “Anything that encourages having a jeevansaathi!"

Several social media users have reacted to a post by the Shaadi.com founder.

Mahima Jalan, who identified herself as a personal brand builder, asked to give discount codes on wedding venues over OYO naughty Anupam.

To which Anupan responded saying, “Karein?"

A used named Aashay asked, “How about sponsoring the first two nights of the honeymoon for a newly married couple in premium OYO properties who were matched on."

Anupam was quick to respond saying they can certainly consider a lottery system.

“Arre baba .. itna toh hum Nahin lete but we can certainly consider a lottery system and give these out to a few ppl every month," said Anupam.

“The unexpected collab of the year 🏆," said another user.

One of the users said that the move will beneift to both. “Basically you are offering @ShaadiDotCom discount code to ‘OYO’ give and take, dono ka fayda."

“it's like they're arranging marriages AND honeymoons now!," said Jitender Singh.

A user named Parag Mandpe suggested, “You both should start a honeymoon package."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, OYO Hotels and Homes Pvt. Ltd. reported a net profit of 114.64 crore for the financial year 2023-24, marking a turnaround from the net loss recorded in 2022-23.

