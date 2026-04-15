‘Aap hote kaun ho?’: Influencer Kanika Sharma breaks down, calls out trolls over interfaith marriage with Saqib Saifi

Social media influencer Kanika Sharma who enjoys a fan following of 3.1 million on Instagram has spoken out against online trolling following her recent marriage to Saqib Saifi, sharing an emotional video addressing criticism directed at her personal life.

Kanika, who married Saqib in March, has been at the centre of online discussions after the couple’s interfaith wedding, which was conducted through both a nikaah ceremony and Hindu rituals. Their marriage has since drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Kanika Sharma slams trolls

In a video posted on her Instagram account, Kanika addressed the criticism and abusive remarks she said were directed not only at her but also at her family members.

Visibly emotional, she questioned those targeting her decision. “Aap mujhe gaaliyan de rahe ho, mere maa-baap ko gaaliyan de rahe ho, mere bhai ko gaaliyan de rahe ho — aap hote kaun ho?” she said.

She further added, “Aap mujhe gaaliyan dete ho, mere baare mein galat bolte ho — aap hote kaun ho? Haq kisne diya mujhe ya mere parivaar ko gaali dene ka?”

In the video, Kanika also referred to her family, stating that her brother works towards animal welfare and takes care of cows, as she responded to comments questioning her background and beliefs.

Watch the video here:

Kanika Sharma and Saqib Saifi marriage

Kanika Sharma and Saqib Saifi had been in a relationship for several years before getting married. The couple initially connected online and later collaborated on content creation projects, eventually developing a personal relationship.

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According to available information, the decision to marry was taken after discussions with both families, despite cultural and religious differences.

Online Reactions Divided

Following the wedding, the couple received both support and criticism across social media platforms. While several users congratulated them, others posted critical and, in some cases, abusive comments regarding interfaith marriages.

Some comments questioned their decision, while others made personal remarks about the couple and their backgrounds.

The trolling continued even after the wedding, prompting Kanika to publicly respond through her video message.

Reaction around Interfaith marriage The couple’s wedding has also sparked wider online conversations, with users expressing differing views on interfaith relationships. While some highlighted personal choice and individual freedom, others voiced opposition.