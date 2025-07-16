'No exercise, no running': 'Aap Jaisa Koi' actor R Madhavan reveals his 21-day weight-loss routine

Actor R. Madhavan, who was recently seen in the film Aap Jaisa Koi, surprised fans in 2024 with his amazing weight loss. The actor lost several kilos in just 21 days. Best known as Maddy from Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Madhavan grabbed attention not for a film, but for his healthy and simple way of losing weight.

Madhavan did not go to the gym or do any hard workouts. Instead, he followed an easy and disciplined routine that many people now look up to.

In a post on social media, Madhavan replied to a video clip from his Curly Tales interview. He shared what worked for him, writing: “Intermittent fasting, heavy chewing of food 45-60 times (drink your food and chew your water)... last meal at 6.45 pm (only cooked food -- nothing raw AT ALL post 3 pm)... early morning long walks and early night deep sleep (no screen time 90 min before bed)... plenty of fluids... lots of green vegetables and food that is easily metabolised by your body and healthy. Nothing processed at all.”

Here’s How R. Madhavan Lost Weight: 1. Intermittent Fasting Madhavan followed a strict eating schedule. He ate his last meal of the day by 6:45 pm and did not eat any raw food after 3:00 pm. This style of eating, called intermittent fasting, can help with weight loss and better health.

2. Chewing Food Well He made sure to chew each bite 45 to 60 times. This helps the body digest food better and may help in eating less overall.

3. Morning Walks, No Heavy Exercise Instead of tough workouts, Madhavan went for long walks every morning. Walking helped him burn fat, feel better, and stay fit without putting too much stress on his body.

4. Good Sleep and Less Screen Time He stayed away from screens at least 90 minutes before bedtime. This helped him sleep deeply and feel more refreshed, which also helped his body function better.

5. Drinking Fluids and Eating Healthy Food Madhavan drank lots of fluids and ate food that was easy for his body to digest. He focused on green vegetables and stayed away from processed foods completely.