Business News/ News / Trends/  Aavesham OTT release date: How to watch Fahadh Faasil’s blockbuster Malayalam movie online

Aavesham OTT release date: How to watch Fahadh Faasil's blockbuster Malayalam movie online

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Aavesham OTT release date: Fahadh Faasil's blockbuster Malayalam movie comes online after minting nearly 150 crore worldwide.

Aavesham OTT release date: Fahadh Faasil’s blockbuster Malayalam movie comes online after earning nearly 150 crore worldwide.

Aavesham OTT release date: The Blockbuster Malayalam movie Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil, is still running in theatres. It was released on April 11. In fact, as per Sacnilk, it earned 1.10 crore on the 26th day.

Also Read: Under the Bridge OTT release: How to watch ‘true crime’ web series in India? It's about teenager Reena Virk's murder

With 93.9 crore gross collection in India and 53 crore from the overseas market, Aavesham’s worldwide box office collection stands at 146.9 crore, as per Sacnilk. The estimated budget of the movie is 30 crore, as per media reports.

Those who missed watching the movie in theatres will now have a chance to watch it online. Aavesham OTT release date is May 9. The action-comedy movie will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Jithu Madhavan directed the movie, which also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sajin Gopu. The Malayalam movie is about three teenagers who move to Bengaluru for college and end up in a fight. They seek help from a local gangster.

Also Read: Top OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Fahadh portrays the Bengaluru gangster with roots in Kerala and Karnataka. He is dressed entirely in white and sports a thick handlebar moustache. The acclaimed actor earlier told Manorama Online why he had chosen to play the character.

“I have not explored such characters before, so when this story came to me, I said yes. My character is loud in this movie, unlike the ones I did in the past. Also, I speak a mix of Kannada and Malayalam," he said.

That time, Fahadh insisted that the movie must be watched in theatres, not on OTT.

“There are a lot of off-beat films that are streaming on various OTT platforms. However, Aavesham is very entertaining and definitely needs to be watched in theatres," he added.

Aavesham in IPL 2024

With the IPL 2024 in full swing, Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins were seen doing Aavesham memes on social media.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
