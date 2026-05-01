ABC renews Scrubs revival for season 2 and Shifting Gears for season 3 after strong ratings

ABC has renewed the revival of Scrubs for a second season and Shifting Gears for a third season, confirming the shows return after their recent comeback drew strong viewership.
The decision follows the Scrubs revival’s debut earlier in 2026, which marked the return of the long-running medical comedy more than a decade after its original run ended. The new version brought back key cast members, including Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, while introducing a new group of characters at Sacred Heart Hospital.
The revival’s first season consisted of a short run of episodes and quickly gained attention across both broadcast and streaming platforms. Reports indicate that the show delivered one of ABC’s strongest comedy performances in recent months, helping secure its renewal for the 2026–27 television season.
The series originally aired between 2001 and 2010 and became known for blending humour with emotional storytelling, as well as its use of narration and fantasy sequences. The revival continues this format while focusing on both returning characters and new medical interns, aiming to balance nostalgia with fresh storylines.
Alongside Scrubs, ABC has also renewed Shifting Gears for a third season. The sitcom, starring Tim Allen, first premiered in 2025 and has maintained steady viewership.
Shifting Gears follows a widower who runs an auto restoration shop and reconnects with his estranged daughter and grandchildren. The series has performed well across broadcast and digital platforms, contributing to its continued renewal. The upcoming third season will be part of ABC’s 2026–27 schedule.
Industry reports suggest that both renewals are part of a broader strategy by the network to strengthen its comedy line-up. The success of revived and nostalgia-driven content has played a role in recent programming decisions, particularly as networks compete for audiences across traditional television and streaming services.
The Scrubs revival, in particular, has benefited from a mix of returning fans and newer viewers discovering the series through streaming platforms. Its combination of familiar characters and updated storytelling has helped maintain relevance in a changing television landscape.
Further details, including episode counts and release dates for the new seasons, are expected to be announced closer to the 2026–27 broadcast cycle.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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