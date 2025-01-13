“Abhi se aise tevar hain,” remarked the mother of the bride as she called off her daughter's wedding after the baarat (wedding procession) arrived intoxicated at the Bengaluru wedding venue and began creating a ruckus during rituals.

According to ABP News, the groom and his friends showed up drunk for the wedding and proceeded to create a scene. However, the bride's mother reached her breaking point when the groom, influenced by alcohol, threw the aarti ki thali to the ground.

This enraged the bride's mother and prompted her to ask them to leave.

In the viral video, the bride's mother politely requested the groom and his family to retreat. With folded hands, she called off the wedding, keeping in consideration the future of her daughter with a man of such behaviour.

“Abhi se aise tevar hain, toh aage apni beti ke bhavishya ka kya hoga (If this is behaviour now, what will happen to our daughter’s future?)” she said in the viral video.

“I don't want you marrying my daughter, and we don't want you in our family,” she said, addressing the groom.

The video has gone viral on social media as netizens hailed the bride's mother for her courage.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: “If a man can't control himself on a special day, he won't be in control for the rest of the life,” a user said.

“She saved her daughter from a likely alcoholic,” said another user.

“Very good aunty, we are proud of you,” a user lauded the mother of the bride.

“The amount of relief and satisfaction this video gives me. So glad to see parents putting their daughter first before ‘log kya kahenge’,” another user said.

Highlighting the social stigma attached to breaking off marriages, a user said, “Takes guts to stand up for your daughter when there are financial burdens and societal judgements to be considered due to a cancelled wedding. Few hours of discomfort and stress is better than ruining a precious human’s life!”