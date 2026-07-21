Abhijeet Dipke apologises to CJP supporters over alleged police brutality: Social media asks, ‘Mistake India for Nepal?’

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has apologised to supporters after the protest on 20 July. He specifically addressed girls allegedly beaten by police officers.

“I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police,” the CJP founder wrote on X.

Abhijeet Dipke said the government had prioritised protecting one minister over addressing student deaths. He asked injured supporters to contact him personally.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What prompted Abhijeet Dipke to apologize to CJP supporters? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke apologized to CJP supporters, particularly to the girls who were allegedly beaten by police during a protest on July 20, acknowledging that he could have done more to protect them from police brutality. 2 What allegations did CJP make about police actions during the protest? ⌵ CJP alleged that police used excessive force, resulting in injuries to several students and specific incidents of brutality against notable activists, including dragging and manhandling. 3 How did Delhi Police respond to allegations of police brutality during the CJP protest? ⌵ Delhi Police firmly rejected the allegations of brutality as false and misleading, stating that no targeted assaults occurred, and claimed the protestors displayed violent behavior. 4 Why is the CJP protesting and what demands have they made? ⌵ CJP is protesting against the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to alleged irregularities in exams, including demands for compensation for families affected by student deaths linked to these issues. 5 What events transpired during the CJP protest that led to police detentions? ⌵ The CJP protest led to clashes between police and protestors, resulting in around 70 protestors being detained and multiple injuries reported among both police personnel and demonstrators.

“To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the Govt was willing to spill the blood of many more young students,” Dipke wrote.

Dipke’s post, nevertheless, met with serious counter-arguments.

“Yesterday, police vehicles were vandalised, stones were pelted, and everything possible was done to create anarchy. But it was still a failure of the government,” wrote one user.

“We need to stop this nonsense and have tight security,” wrote one user while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an appeal to arrest Dipke.

Another user posted, “You should apologise! The students were beaten just because of you!!! You and your friends knew that this was going to happen as the Delhi Police had already issued an advisory related to this.”

“I request the government to arrest this man immediately. He wants unrest in our country,” came from another user.

Another user commented, “The government should eradicate these kinds of pests and cockroaches.”

“Got a taste of it now, didn't you? Tell me, do you guys mistake India for Nepal or Sri Lanka? This is India—India under the rule of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, not just anyone,” declared another user.

CJP alleges police brutality CJP has alleged serious police brutality during Monday's march towards Parliament. It claims actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi were assaulted. Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali, was also reportedly targeted.

According to the CJP, police brutally attacked a truck carrying these figures. One protester was allegedly dragged and chased by police.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka claimed Gitanjali had been dragged by her hair. He claimed that youths had been beaten to cracked heads and broken ribs. Ranka called the police response unprecedented. They were clearly instructed to be brutal, according to him.

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He warned the protest would only grow larger now. The group insisted it would remain until Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

Ranka also criticised Monday's government meeting as ultimately fruitless. He said five hours had produced no meaningful response whatsoever. Any further talks, he said, must happen at the protest site.

Delhi Police denies brutality Delhi Police has, however, firmly rejected these allegations as false and misleading. It specifically denied claims involving a 12-year-old girl named Geetanjali. According to the police, no such assault, hair-pulling or head injury occurred. They also denied reports of 40-50 people being injured.