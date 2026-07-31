Abhijeet Dipke's swipe at PM Modi's ‘skin’ tone in selfie style video breaks internet

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke took a fresh dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter released another selfie-style video message. Taking a swipe at PM Modi, the 30 -year-old made a snide remark over the recent passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Parliament.

In response to PM Modi's latest Instagram video welcoming the legislation, Dipke wrote, “Your skin is brighter than the country's future.” The Boston University alumnus made this comment amid an ongoing confrontation over recurring examination paper leaks.

The CJP, which has been at the forefront of protests demanding systemic reforms, accountability and action against those responsible for repeated exam irregularities, seems inept with government's move. Even after appointment of Pralhad Joshi as Union Education Minister following key demand of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the party believes that the lawmakers are more focused on punishing offenders after a paper leak.

Critical of PM Modi's recent social media outreach campaign, Dipke earlier suggested that PM Modi must become a social media influencer and quit as prime minister. Addressing reporters in his hometown in Maharashtra on Wednesday, Dipke said, “I think [PM Modi] should become an influencer. He is doing very well at that. If he is such a good influencer, then he should leave the Prime Minister's chair, become an influencer, and let someone else do the job.”

The party mainly demands structural reforms and increased transparency in examination schedules, including overhauling the National Testing Agency (NTA).

What was there in PM Modi's selfie-style video? Suggesting that the legislation is a major step towards creating a credible examination system, PM Modi warned that the "paper mafia" would not be spared. He further stressed that stricter laws and technology will be used by the government to reform the examination system.

The anti-paper leak bill mandates time-bound investigations for paper leak cases, for which states will have to set up fast-track courts. Passed by both Houses of Parliament this week, this legislation strengthens the 2024 law by increasing prison terms and fines for examination fraud.

According to CJP, the lawmakers should come with a solution to prevent paper leak incidents such as NEET than devising stringent actions to deal with the aftermath.