Abhijeet Dipke's swipe at PM Modi's ‘skin’ tone in selfie style video breaks internet

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke took a fresh dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter released another selfie-style video message. Taking a swipe at PM Modi, the 30 -year-old made a snide remark over the recent passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Parliament.

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In response to PM Modi's latest Instagram video welcoming the legislation, Dipke wrote, “Your skin is brighter than the country's future.” The Boston University alumnus made this comment amid an ongoing confrontation over recurring examination paper leaks.

The CJP, which has been at the forefront of protests demanding systemic reforms, accountability and action against those responsible for repeated exam irregularities, seems inept with government's move. Even after appointment of Pralhad Joshi as Union Education Minister following key demand of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the party believes that the lawmakers are more focused on punishing offenders after a paper leak.

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Critical of PM Modi's recent social media outreach campaign, Dipke earlier suggested that PM Modi must become a social media influencer and quit as prime minister. Addressing reporters in his hometown in Maharashtra on Wednesday, Dipke said, “I think [PM Modi] should become an influencer. He is doing very well at that. If he is such a good influencer, then he should leave the Prime Minister's chair, become an influencer, and let someone else do the job.”

The party mainly demands structural reforms and increased transparency in examination schedules, including overhauling the National Testing Agency (NTA).

What was there in PM Modi's selfie-style video? Suggesting that the legislation is a major step towards creating a credible examination system, PM Modi warned that the "paper mafia" would not be spared. He further stressed that stricter laws and technology will be used by the government to reform the examination system.

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The anti-paper leak bill mandates time-bound investigations for paper leak cases, for which states will have to set up fast-track courts. Passed by both Houses of Parliament this week, this legislation strengthens the 2024 law by increasing prison terms and fines for examination fraud.

According to CJP, the lawmakers should come with a solution to prevent paper leak incidents such as NEET than devising stringent actions to deal with the aftermath.

CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka expressed his dissatisfaction with the bill during the earlier parliamentary debate. According to him, the bill did little to address the systemic flaws that enable examination leaks, instead it focuses more on harsher punishments or penalties. In a video message on X, he said, “You have been talking about everything after the paper leak, whether it is fast-track courts, harsher punishments or penalties. But you have not talked about what you are doing to stop paper leaks."

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.