In a sneak peek of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, Abhishek Bachchan jokingly teased his father, Amitabh, about family dinner traditions. The episode is set to air on November 22

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on his father Amitabh Bachchan's realty TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. While the episode featuring the father-son duo is yet to be aired on television, one of the clips from the episode showed Abhishek Bachchan teasing his father.

In the video shared by sonytvofficial on Instagram, the Delhi-6 actor can be seen sharing a common practice prevalent among the kids of his family. “Whenever all family members are at the dinner table, and someone asks a question, then all the kids shout in unison ‘Saath Crore’," Abhishek Bachchan can be heard saying in the episode.

The video clip showed a few more moments where Abhishek Bachchan kept mimicking his father and screaming "Saat Crore". Amitabh Bachchan is known to announce in a similar way when a Kaun Banega Crorepati participant wins seven crore by answering the final and toughest question of the game. At the end of the video, Big B can be heard regretting, "Bahaut badhi galti kar di apko is show pe bula ke".

The KBC episode featuring Abhishek Bachchan will be aired on television on 22 November, according to the Instagram post by sonytvofficial.

Abhishek Bachchan appeared on the show with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and author Ajun Sen. The actor is busy promoting his movie I Want To Talk, which will be released on November 22. The movie ha been directed by Soojit Sircar and features actors like Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Maaney, Jayant Kriplani, and Ahilya Bamroo. The movie has been produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.