Abhishek Sharma reveals heartfelt reason behind folded arms century celebration as he clinches IPL 2026 Orange Cap

Abhishek Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star opener, smashed a 47-ball century in IPL 2026, in the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. He smashed back-to-back sixes to seal the century and, with his brilliant knock, also clinched the Orange Cap.

The 25-year-old shared the story behind his unique folded-arms celebration. The left-hander’s knock highlighted his growth as a finisher and his deep connection with the home crowd.

Abhishek Sharma hits his second ton of the tournament Abhishek Sharma smashed his second IPL hundred, and he reached the landmark in style with back-to-back sixes in the 15th over. Nitish Rana bowled a long hop that Abhishek dispatched over deep mid-wicket, followed by a full delivery hammered straight over the bowler’s head. The aggressive innings pushed his T20 sixes tally to 350, cementing his status as one of the most dangerous power-hitters in the game.

Special celebration marks a personal milestone After completing his ton, Abhishek Sharma folded his arms in a heartfelt gesture. After his innings, the explosive batter explained the reason behind it.

“It's just I had a plan with Frankie (James Franklin), and it was just he wanted me to bat till the 20th over, and even Murali (Muralitharan) said the same thing. Maybe this is the first time I ever batted 20th over. So that was just the celebration for that. And of course, 100, it was always special and performing in this ground,” he expressed.

The celebration was more than just for the runs; it marked Abhishek Sharma's first-ever completion of a full 20 overs at the crease. Batting coach James Franklin and spin consultant Muttiah Muralitharan had urged him to anchor the innings, a new challenge for the naturally aggressive opener.

Abhishek also reflected on smashing a hundred in front of the home crowd, “I mean, of course, it's always special to perform in front of the Orange Army, and everybody knows the love I have for this ground is unmatchable. But yeah, the way they bowled in the death overs, I felt like they were actually executing their plan, and it was just, I feel I haven't practiced enough death batting properly.”

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma extends Indian charge in IPL 2026 en route to second hundred

Abhishek Sharma claims the Orange cap Abhishek Sharma clinched the Orange Cap with his 135-run knock off 68 balls, laced with 10 fours and 10 sixes. Abhishek now has amassed 323 runs, surpassing his teammate Heinrich Klaasen (320) to lead the list of batters with the most runs this season. He has smashed two fifties and a hundred, so far in 7 innings at a strike-rate of 215.33.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma goes on level with Virat Kohli after second IPL hundred for SRH

Abhishek Sharma joins elite company in IPL history With this knock, Abhishek etched his name among IPL greats. The highest individual scores in IPL history now read:

175* – Chris Gayle (RCB vs PWI, Bengaluru 2013)

158* – Brendon McCullum (KKR vs RCB, Bengaluru 2008)

141 – Abhishek Sharma (SRH vs PK, Hyderabad 2025)

140* – Quinton de Kock (LSG vs KKR, Navi Mumbai 2022)