Abhishek Sharma extends Indian charge in IPL 2026 en route to second hundred; SRH opener reaches milestone in 47 balls

Abhishek Sharma extended the Indian domination in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after Sunrisers Hyderabad opener's 47-ball hundred against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was Abhishek's second IPL hundred for the franchise after scoring his maiden at this very ground in IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings.
With this ton, Abhishek became the third Indian to score a hundred in IPL 2026 following his India national team teammates Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Mumbai Indians' South African recruit Quinton de Kock had also scored one. Sent into bat first, Abhishek and Travis Head started slowly initially.
However, the deadly duo started to open the arms from the third over and dispatched each and every bowler all around the park. In fact, the left-handed Indian opener took just 25 balls to reach his fifty. He completed his second in just 22 balls, thus equalling with Virat Kohli on nine T20 hundreds.
Abhishek's ninth T20 hundred came in his 184th innings, the third quickest only after West Indies' Chris Gayle’s 124 innings and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan’s 160 innings.