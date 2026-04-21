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Abhishek Sharma extends Indian charge in IPL 2026 en route to second hundred; SRH opener reaches milestone in 47 balls

Abhishek Sharma became the third Indian in IPL 2026 to score a hundred after his national teammates Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Mumbai Indians' South African recruit Quinton de Kock had also scored one in IPL 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Apr 2026, 09:13 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma celebrates his hundred against Delhi Capitals.
Abhishek Sharma celebrates his hundred against Delhi Capitals. (PTI)
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Abhishek Sharma extended the Indian domination in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after Sunrisers Hyderabad opener's 47-ball hundred against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was Abhishek's second IPL hundred for the franchise after scoring his maiden at this very ground in IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings.

With this ton, Abhishek became the third Indian to score a hundred in IPL 2026 following his India national team teammates Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Mumbai Indians' South African recruit Quinton de Kock had also scored one. Sent into bat first, Abhishek and Travis Head started slowly initially.

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However, the deadly duo started to open the arms from the third over and dispatched each and every bowler all around the park. In fact, the left-handed Indian opener took just 25 balls to reach his fifty. He completed his second in just 22 balls, thus equalling with Virat Kohli on nine T20 hundreds.

Abhishek's ninth T20 hundred came in his 184th innings, the third quickest only after West Indies' Chris Gayle’s 124 innings and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan’s 160 innings. The first hundred in IPL 2026 came from Samson, when he slammed an unbeaten 115 against Delhi Capitals.

List of hundreds in IPL 2026

PlayerOpponentScore
Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)Delhi CapitalsTBD
Sanju Samson (Chennai Super Kings)Delhi Capitals 115 not out
Tilak Varma (Mumbai Indians)Gujarat Titans101 not out
Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians)Punjab Kings112 not out

De Kock scored the second - a 112 not out against Punjab, but in a losing encounter. The third came from another Mumbai Indians batter Tilak, who scored a match-winning 101 not out against Gujarat Tutans.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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