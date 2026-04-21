Abhishek Sharma extends Indian charge in IPL 2026 en route to second hundred; SRH opener reaches milestone in 47 balls

Abhishek Sharma extended the Indian domination in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) after Sunrisers Hyderabad opener's 47-ball hundred against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was Abhishek's second IPL hundred for the franchise after scoring his maiden at this very ground in IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings.

With this ton, Abhishek became the third Indian to score a hundred in IPL 2026 following his India national team teammates Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings respectively. Mumbai Indians' South African recruit Quinton de Kock had also scored one. Sent into bat first, Abhishek and Travis Head started slowly initially.

Advertisement

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma goes on level with Virat Kohli after second IPL hundred for SRH

However, the deadly duo started to open the arms from the third over and dispatched each and every bowler all around the park. In fact, the left-handed Indian opener took just 25 balls to reach his fifty. He completed his second in just 22 balls, thus equalling with Virat Kohli on nine T20 hundreds.

Abhishek's ninth T20 hundred came in his 184th innings, the third quickest only after West Indies' Chris Gayle’s 124 innings and Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan’s 160 innings. The first hundred in IPL 2026 came from Samson, when he slammed an unbeaten 115 against Delhi Capitals.

List of hundreds in IPL 2026

Player Opponent Score Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Delhi Capitals TBD Sanju Samson (Chennai Super Kings) Delhi Capitals 115 not out Tilak Varma (Mumbai Indians) Gujarat Titans 101 not out Quinton de Kock (Mumbai Indians) Punjab Kings 112 not out

De Kock scored the second - a 112 not out against Punjab, but in a losing encounter. The third came from another Mumbai Indians batter Tilak, who scored a match-winning 101 not out against Gujarat Tutans.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in